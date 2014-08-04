Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 4, 2014 | 2:45pm EDT

Recovering flight MH17

Forensic experts look at a makeshift marker denoting evidence during recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Forensic experts look at a makeshift marker denoting evidence during recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, August 04, 2014
Forensic experts look at a makeshift marker denoting evidence during recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
1 / 20
Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, August 04, 2014
Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
2 / 20
A pro-Russian separatist checkpoint is pictured at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A pro-Russian separatist checkpoint is pictured at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, August 04, 2014
A pro-Russian separatist checkpoint is pictured at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
3 / 20
Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, August 04, 2014
Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
4 / 20
A makeshift marker denoting evidence is pictured at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A makeshift marker denoting evidence is pictured at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, August 04, 2014
A makeshift marker denoting evidence is pictured at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
5 / 20
A pro-Russian separatist looks on as Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A pro-Russian separatist looks on as Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, August 04, 2014
A pro-Russian separatist looks on as Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
6 / 20
Pro-Russian separatists cool off at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Pro-Russian separatists cool off at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, August 04, 2014
Pro-Russian separatists cool off at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
7 / 20
Members of a group of international experts inspect wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of a group of international experts inspect wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, August 04, 2014
Members of a group of international experts inspect wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
8 / 20
Ambulances are pictured as Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Ambulances are pictured as Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, August 04, 2014
Ambulances are pictured as Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
9 / 20
Parts of wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Parts of wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, August 04, 2014
Parts of wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
10 / 20
A member of a group of international experts inspects the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A member of a group of international experts inspects the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, August 04, 2014
A member of a group of international experts inspects the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
11 / 20
Parts of wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Rozsypne in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Parts of wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Rozsypne in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, August 04, 2014
Parts of wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Rozsypne in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
12 / 20
Members of a group of international experts visit the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of a group of international experts visit the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, August 04, 2014
Members of a group of international experts visit the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
13 / 20
A member of a group of international experts inspects wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A member of a group of international experts inspects wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, August 04, 2014
A member of a group of international experts inspects wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
14 / 20
Personal belongings and wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Personal belongings and wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, August 04, 2014
Personal belongings and wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
15 / 20
Armed pro-Russian separatists talk to a man riding a bicycle near the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Armed pro-Russian separatists talk to a man riding a bicycle near the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, August 04, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists talk to a man riding a bicycle near the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
16 / 20
Members of a group of international experts inspect the territory at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of a group of international experts inspect the territory at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, August 04, 2014
Members of a group of international experts inspect the territory at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
17 / 20
A Dutch policeman, a member of a group of international experts, visits the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A Dutch policeman, a member of a group of international experts, visits the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, August 04, 2014
A Dutch policeman, a member of a group of international experts, visits the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
18 / 20
Members of a group of international experts inspect the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of a group of international experts inspect the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, August 04, 2014
Members of a group of international experts inspect the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
19 / 20
Members of a group of international experts walk past wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of a group of international experts walk past wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, August 04, 2014
Members of a group of international experts walk past wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
World War One remembered

World War One remembered

Next Slideshows

World War One remembered

World War One remembered

Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War One.

Aug 04 2014
Ebola outbreak

Ebola outbreak

An Ebola outbreak has killed hundreds across Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Aug 04 2014
No water in Toledo

No water in Toledo

Some 400,000 Ohio residents remain without safe drinking water following the discovery of high algae toxin levels in Lake Erie.

Aug 03 2014
Conflict in Gaza

Conflict in Gaza

Our latest photos from the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Aug 03 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast