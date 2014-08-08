Recovering flight MH17
A member of a group of international experts gets ready to leave the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, at the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Dutch colonel Cornelis Kuijs (R), the commander of a group of international experts, shakes hand with a Malaysian expert before they leave the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, at the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar...more
Cars of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), transporting members of a group of international experts, drive to the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the town of Debaltseve, Donetsk Region August 6, 2014....more
Members of a group of international experts get ready to leave the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, at the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ambulances are pictured near an Orthodox Crucifix as Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei...more
Pro-Russian separatists stand on guard at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Wreckage is pictured near a pro-Russian separatist checkpoint at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A pro-Russian separatist looks through binoculars as Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei...more
Forensic experts look at a makeshift marker denoting evidence during recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A pro-Russian separatist checkpoint is pictured at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A makeshift marker denoting evidence is pictured at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of a group of international experts inspect wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Ambulances are pictured as Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Parts of wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A member of a group of international experts inspects the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Parts of wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Rozsypne in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of a group of international experts visit the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A member of a group of international experts inspects wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Personal belongings and wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Armed pro-Russian separatists talk to a man riding a bicycle near the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of a group of international experts inspect the territory at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A Dutch policeman, a member of a group of international experts, visits the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of a group of international experts inspect the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of a group of international experts walk past wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Next Slideshows
"Killing Fields" verdict
Two cadres of the Khmer Rouge regime are guilty of crimes against humanity for their part in the "killing fields" revolution.
Lebanon battles militants
Lebanese forces battle the biggest incursion by Islamist militants into Lebanon since Syria's civil war began.
Ukraine on edge
Tension in Ukraine as Russia masses 20,000 combat-ready troops on the border.
Beneath the rubble
Ten-year-old Mahmoud al-Ghol recovers in hospital after surviving an air strike in the Gaza Strip.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.