Pictures | Thu Aug 7, 2014

Recovering flight MH17

A member of a group of international experts gets ready to leave the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, at the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A member of a group of international experts gets ready to leave the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, at the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A member of a group of international experts gets ready to leave the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, at the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Dutch colonel Cornelis Kuijs (R), the commander of a group of international experts, shakes hand with a Malaysian expert before they leave the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, at the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Dutch colonel Cornelis Kuijs (R), the commander of a group of international experts, shakes hand with a Malaysian expert before they leave the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, at the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Dutch colonel Cornelis Kuijs (R), the commander of a group of international experts, shakes hand with a Malaysian expert before they leave the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, at the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Cars of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), transporting members of a group of international experts, drive to the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the town of Debaltseve, Donetsk Region August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Cars of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), transporting members of a group of international experts, drive to the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the town of Debaltseve, Donetsk Region August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Cars of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), transporting members of a group of international experts, drive to the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the town of Debaltseve, Donetsk Region August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Members of a group of international experts get ready to leave the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, at the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Members of a group of international experts get ready to leave the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, at the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Members of a group of international experts get ready to leave the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, at the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ambulances are pictured near an Orthodox Crucifix as Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Ambulances are pictured near an Orthodox Crucifix as Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Ambulances are pictured near an Orthodox Crucifix as Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Pro-Russian separatists stand on guard at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Pro-Russian separatists stand on guard at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Pro-Russian separatists stand on guard at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Wreckage is pictured near a pro-Russian separatist checkpoint at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Wreckage is pictured near a pro-Russian separatist checkpoint at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Wreckage is pictured near a pro-Russian separatist checkpoint at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A pro-Russian separatist looks through binoculars as Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A pro-Russian separatist looks through binoculars as Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A pro-Russian separatist looks through binoculars as Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Forensic experts look at a makeshift marker denoting evidence during recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Forensic experts look at a makeshift marker denoting evidence during recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Forensic experts look at a makeshift marker denoting evidence during recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A pro-Russian separatist checkpoint is pictured at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A pro-Russian separatist checkpoint is pictured at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A pro-Russian separatist checkpoint is pictured at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A makeshift marker denoting evidence is pictured at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A makeshift marker denoting evidence is pictured at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A makeshift marker denoting evidence is pictured at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of a group of international experts inspect wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of a group of international experts inspect wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Members of a group of international experts inspect wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Ambulances are pictured as Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Ambulances are pictured as Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Ambulances are pictured as Dutch and Australian forensic experts continue recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Parts of wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Parts of wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Parts of wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A member of a group of international experts inspects the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A member of a group of international experts inspects the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A member of a group of international experts inspects the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Parts of wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Rozsypne in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Parts of wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Rozsypne in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Parts of wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Rozsypne in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of a group of international experts visit the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of a group of international experts visit the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Members of a group of international experts visit the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A member of a group of international experts inspects wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A member of a group of international experts inspects wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A member of a group of international experts inspects wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Personal belongings and wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Personal belongings and wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Personal belongings and wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Armed pro-Russian separatists talk to a man riding a bicycle near the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Armed pro-Russian separatists talk to a man riding a bicycle near the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists talk to a man riding a bicycle near the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of a group of international experts inspect the territory at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of a group of international experts inspect the territory at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Members of a group of international experts inspect the territory at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A Dutch policeman, a member of a group of international experts, visits the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A Dutch policeman, a member of a group of international experts, visits the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A Dutch policeman, a member of a group of international experts, visits the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of a group of international experts inspect the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of a group of international experts inspect the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Members of a group of international experts inspect the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of a group of international experts walk past wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of a group of international experts walk past wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Members of a group of international experts walk past wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
