Pictures | Sun Aug 28, 2016 | 11:15pm EDT

Red carpet at the VMAs

Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy arrive at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Rapper Nicki Minaj has her hair touched up as she arrives. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Ariana Grande. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Dancer Cassie. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Musician Alicia Keys. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Singer Britney Spears. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Singer Jojo. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Amber Rose. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Musician Alicia Keys. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Actor Jaden Smith. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Dancer Cassie. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Rappers Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Laura Perlongo and Nev Schulman. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Singer Britney Spears and G-Eazy. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Singer Justine Skye. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Singer Lance Bass. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Model Heidi Klum and singer Nick Cannon. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Model Stella Maxwell. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Singer Beyonce. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Model Joan Smalls. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Singer Rita Ora. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Model Winnie Harlow. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Rapper Sean Diddy Combs. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Singer-songwriter Tove Lo. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(L-R) Olympic gymnasts Madison Kocian, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez and Simone Biles. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

