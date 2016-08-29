Red carpet at the VMAs
Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy arrive at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rapper Nicki Minaj has her hair touched up as she arrives. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Ariana Grande. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dancer Cassie. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Musician Alicia Keys. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Singer Britney Spears. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Singer Jojo. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Amber Rose. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Musician Alicia Keys. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Actor Jaden Smith. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Dancer Cassie. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Rappers Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Laura Perlongo and Nev Schulman. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Singer Britney Spears and G-Eazy. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Singer Justine Skye. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Singer Lance Bass. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Model Heidi Klum and singer Nick Cannon. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Model Stella Maxwell. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Singer Beyonce. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Model Joan Smalls. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Singer Rita Ora. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Model Winnie Harlow. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Rapper Sean Diddy Combs. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Singer-songwriter Tove Lo. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
(L-R) Olympic gymnasts Madison Kocian, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez and Simone Biles. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
