Red Cross attacked in Myanmar
Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society, reacts after he was wounded when the convoy he was in was fired upon by the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), according to the Myanmar army, between Laukkai and...more
People who are displaced by the fighting in Laukkai run towards a rescue convoy, February 17, 2015. Unknown attackers shot and wounded two people in the first ever assault on a Red Cross convoy in Myanmar where battles have raged in the northeast...more
A wounded volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society is helped February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A vehicle which was part of the Myanmar Red Cross Society is seen damaged after it came under attack near Laukkai, the capital of Kokang, and Chinshwehaw, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society uses his hand as he tries to stop the bleeding after being wounded, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society, is helped after being wounded, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman comes out from her home as a Myanmar Red Cross Society truck (not pictured) arrives to pick up people after fighting broke out in the Kokang region, in Laukkai February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Volunteer rescue workers pick up people who have been displaced by recent violence, in Laukkai February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Myanmar army soldier helps to carry Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a wounded volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Myanmar Red Cross Society volunteers and people displaced by the fighting in Laukkai take cover in a drain during an attack, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman displaced by recent violence carries her baby as she walks down a road, in Laukkai February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A volunteer driver of a Myanmar Red Cross Society rescue team convoy talks on the phone before he was wounded by unknown attackers, in Laukkai February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Myanmar Red Cross Society volunteer is seen after being wounded in an attack, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Myanmar army soldiers take positions near Laukkai February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Myanmar Red Cross Society truck is seen in Laukkai city as they pick up people displaced in the fighting, before the attack took place, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
