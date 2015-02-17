Red Cross attacked in Myanmar

Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society, reacts after he was wounded when the convoy he was in was fired upon by the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), according to the Myanmar army, between Laukkai and...more

Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society, reacts after he was wounded when the convoy he was in was fired upon by the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), according to the Myanmar army, between Laukkai and Chinshwehaw, February 17, 2015. Thousands of people have been forced to flee Myanmar into the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan following fighting between Myanmar's army and insurgents, the Chinese government said, repeating a call for restraint. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

