Red Sox fans celebrate
Fans gather after the Boston Red Sox won the MLB baseball's World Series by beating St. Louis Cardinals in Game 6, at Landsdown Street near Fenway Park in Boston October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann
Fans gather after the Boston Red Sox won the MLB baseball's World Series by beating St. Louis Cardinals in Game 6, at Landsdown Street near Fenway Park in Boston October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann
Police with their bicycles move crowds away from Fenway Park after the Boston Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals and win Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann
Police with their bicycles move crowds away from Fenway Park after the Boston Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals and win Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann
Boston Red Sox fans react to their team winning the MLB baseball's World Series after beating St. Louis Cardinals in Game 6, at Landsdown Street near Fenway Park in Boston October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann
Boston Red Sox fans react to their team winning the MLB baseball's World Series after beating St. Louis Cardinals in Game 6, at Landsdown Street near Fenway Park in Boston October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann
Dozens of Police officers arrive at Boylston St near Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann
Dozens of Police officers arrive at Boylston St near Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann
Police patrol the streets around Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann
Police patrol the streets around Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann
Police patrol the streets around Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann
Police patrol the streets around Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann
Dozens of Police officers arrive at Boylston St near Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann
Dozens of Police officers arrive at Boylston St near Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann
The Prudential Center is lit up with the words "Go Sox" near Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann
The Prudential Center is lit up with the words "Go Sox" near Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann
Next Slideshows
Most powerful people
Forbes ranks the world's most powerful people.
Face of Facebook
The many faces of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
Home Sweet Beetle
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer drives and lives in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Mexico. He has lived in his car since his wife divorced him ten years ago.
A new life with 250 euros
In 2012, former salesman Jose Manuel Abel left his family behind in Spain and moved to Germany in search of work, arriving with just 250 euros in his pocket. A...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.