Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 2, 2016 | 11:45am EDT

Redeeming Rio

Christ The Redeemer is seen during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Christ The Redeemer is seen during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Christ The Redeemer is seen during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
1 / 16
Tourists pose for selfies in front of Christ the Redeemer. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tourists pose for selfies in front of Christ the Redeemer. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
Tourists pose for selfies in front of Christ the Redeemer. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
2 / 16
Christ the Redeemer during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Christ the Redeemer during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Christ the Redeemer during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
3 / 16
Christ the Redeemer during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Christ the Redeemer during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Christ the Redeemer during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
4 / 16
A worker rappels from the Cristo Redentor statue at the Corcovado. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A worker rappels from the Cristo Redentor statue at the Corcovado. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A worker rappels from the Cristo Redentor statue at the Corcovado. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
5 / 16
The full moon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

The full moon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
The full moon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
6 / 16
Tourists pose for selfies in front of Christ the Redeemer. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tourists pose for selfies in front of Christ the Redeemer. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
Tourists pose for selfies in front of Christ the Redeemer. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
7 / 16
Christ The Redeemer is seen during sunrise. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Christ The Redeemer is seen during sunrise. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Christ The Redeemer is seen during sunrise. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
8 / 16
Christ the Redeemer with the with the Maracana stadium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Christ the Redeemer with the with the Maracana stadium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Christ the Redeemer with the with the Maracana stadium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
9 / 16
Christ the Redeemer is seen from the Vista Chinesa (Chinese View) during sunrise. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Christ the Redeemer is seen from the Vista Chinesa (Chinese View) during sunrise. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Christ the Redeemer is seen from the Vista Chinesa (Chinese View) during sunrise. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
10 / 16
The Christ the Redeemer statue casts a shadow on passing clouds atop of Corcovado mountain. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

The Christ the Redeemer statue casts a shadow on passing clouds atop of Corcovado mountain. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2012
The Christ the Redeemer statue casts a shadow on passing clouds atop of Corcovado mountain. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
11 / 16
Men work on repairs on the Christ the Redeemer statue. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Men work on repairs on the Christ the Redeemer statue. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, June 27, 2014
Men work on repairs on the Christ the Redeemer statue. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
12 / 16
An aerial view of the Christ the Redeemer statue standing above Guanabara Bay. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

An aerial view of the Christ the Redeemer statue standing above Guanabara Bay. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
An aerial view of the Christ the Redeemer statue standing above Guanabara Bay. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
13 / 16
Christ the Redeemer is seen through the Olympic rings. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Christ the Redeemer is seen through the Olympic rings. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Christ the Redeemer is seen through the Olympic rings. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
14 / 16
Christ the Redeemer during sunrise. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Christ the Redeemer during sunrise. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Christ the Redeemer during sunrise. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
15 / 16
An aerial view shows the Christ the Redeemer atop the Corcovado mountain. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view shows the Christ the Redeemer atop the Corcovado mountain. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
An aerial view shows the Christ the Redeemer atop the Corcovado mountain. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Apollo: mission to the moon

Apollo: mission to the moon

Next Slideshows

Apollo: mission to the moon

Apollo: mission to the moon

Highlights from the Apollo missions, NASA's lunar landing program, dating from 1968 to 1972.

Jul 29 2016
World Youth Day

World Youth Day

Pilgrims descend on Krakow, Poland to see Pope Francis at the World Youth Day gathering.

Jul 28 2016
When animals attack

When animals attack

Rare images of animals on the offense.

Jul 26 2016
Inside the DNC

Inside the DNC

Scenes from the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

Jul 25 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast