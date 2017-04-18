Edition:
Referendum divides Turkey

Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a demonstration at the Besiktas district in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
People wait in line to submit their personal appeals to the High Electoral Board for annulment of the referendum, in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave national flags as they wait for his arrival at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Anti-government demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul, Turkey. The placards reads: "No, we will win" and "Not finished, just started". REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Anti-government protesters hold placards during a demonstration at the Besiktas district in Istanbul, Turkey. The placards reads "No, we won". REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by his wife Emine Erdogan, addresses his supporters in Istanbul. Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
People protest against the results of the referendum in Istanbul. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
People protest against the results of the referendum in Istanbul. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chant the national anthem as they celebrate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
People protest against the results of the referendum in Istanbul. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
A supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a support rally at the AK party headquarters in Istanbul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
People protest against the results of the referendum in Istanbul. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Supporters of AK party react at the party headquarters in Ankara. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
People protest against the results of the referendum in Istanbul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
A soldier makes his way outside a polling station as election officials carry bags full of ballots following a voting procedure for a referendum in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Election officials count votes at a polling station during a referendum in Izmir, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
A man casts his ballot at a polling station during a referendum Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Two women check a list with names at a polling station during a referendum in the Uskudar district in Istanbul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Election officials carry bags full of ballots following a voting procedure for a referendum in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
A woman leaves voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
