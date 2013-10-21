Refighting Napoleon
Performers wearing 19th century Russian military uniforms march during a practice for the reenactment of the Battle of the Nations in the village of Liebertwolkwitz near Leipzig October 19, 2013. The east German city of Leipzig is commemorating the 200th anniversary of the largest battle of the Napoleonic Wars on Sunday by reenacting the Battle of Nations, with 6,000 military-historic association enthusiasts from all over Europe. Some 185,000 French troops and 320,000 allied troops from Austria, Prussia, Russia and Sweden, entered into the decisive battle just outside Leipzig on October 16, 1813. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
