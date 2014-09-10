Edition:
Refighting The Great War

British history enthusiast portraying German 'Feldwebelleutnant' officer Fritz Brandt leads members of the Sturmabteilungbrandt group during the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. Dozens of volunteers dressed in French and German military uniforms recreated the battle from two trenches dug out by local residents to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
A local resident portraying a French WWI soldier attends the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Local residents portraying French WWI soldiers attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

British history enthusiasts portraying German pionier Karl Volker and 'Feldwebelleutnant' officer Fritz Brandt of the Sturmabteilungbrandt group stand in a trench during the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Crosses and French helmets are seen in a mock cemetery as part of the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

History enthusiasts Hermann Holtermann from Koblenz and Michael Freeman from Beccles of the Infantrie Regiment 28 "Von Goeben" group attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Local residents portraying French soldiers of a cavalry regiment ride horses during the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

British history enthusiast portraying German pionier Karl Volker of the Sturmabteilungbrandt group is arrested by local residents dressed in French uniforms during the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

British history enthusiasts Adrian Inman from Leeds and Rob Horne from Whitley Bay, members of the Infantrie Regiment 28 "Von Goeben" group, stand in a trench during the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Local residents and members of "Histoire et Collection" World War One historical association attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

German history enthusiasts of World War One historical associations "Darstellungsgruppe Suddeutsches Militar 1870-1918" and "Verein Historische Uniformen" arrive to attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Local residents portraying French WWI soldiers attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

British and German history enthusiasts portraying German WWI soldiers attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Local residents portraying French WWI soldiers attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

British history enthusiasts portraying German 'Feldwebelleutnant' officer Fritz Brandt and Axel Wolf lead members of the Sturmabteilungbrandt group during the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

History enthusiasts England's Peter Saville from Hitchin and France's Quentin Jacquelinet dressed in German uniforms are arrested by local residents dressed in French uniforms during the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A German woman wearing a vintage dress walks with a dog past British and German history enthusiasts portraying German soldiers as they attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Local residents portraying French WWI army uniforms as Poilu and Dominique Rigard wearing a vintage U.S. uniform attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

British and German history enthusiasts portraying German soldiers stand in a queue for lunch before the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

British and German history enthusiasts portraying German soldiers gather with local residents and members of "Histoire et Collection" World War One historical association dressed in French uniforms after the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

