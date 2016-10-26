Edition:
Refugee exodus from Mosul

Newly displaced men sit at a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Newly displaced people sit at check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A newly displaced boy cries as an Iraqi soldier loads him onto a truck at check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A view of Al Khazar camps for newly internally displaced people near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A newly internally displaced girl smiles as she stands at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Displaced people who are fleeing from clashes in Nawaran north of Mosul during an operation to attack Islamic State militants, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Newly internally displaced boys carry mattresses upon their arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A newly internally displaced man is seen at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A newly internally displaced girl smiles as she carries foam mattresses upon her arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A newly displaced woman carries her child at a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An internally displaced man carries his child upon his arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Iraqi soldier stands in front of newly displaced people at check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A newly displaced woman runs after she jumped over a back wall and rushed to grab humanitarian packages, as smoke rises from a burning oil refinery in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Internally displaced children sit in a car near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi refugees that fled violence in Mosul and internally displaced Syrians who fled Islamic State controlled areas in Deir al-Zor, buy food and water near the Iraqi border. REUTERS/Rodi Said

An internally displaced girl is carried by her father on a road near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi refugees that fled violence in Mosul ride a pick-up truck upon arrival in al-Kherbeh village, in Syria's northern Aleppo province. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

An internally displaced man cuts his beard near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An internally displaced girl sits in a truck next to a goat on a road near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An army soldier tries to calm displaced people who are complaining about the lack of food supplies outside a processing center as smoke from burning oil refinery blanketed Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A woman who recently fled Islamic State-held Hawija queues to receive mattresses and blankets at a camp for the displaced, Debaga Camp, on the outskirts of Erbil. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An internally displaced man waits for transport at the Iraqi army checkpoint as smoke from burning oil refinery blanketed Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Displaced people gather as they complain about the lack of food supplies outside a processing center as smoke from burning oil refinery blanketed Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A refugee child rests, among Iraqi refugees that fled violence in Mosul and internally displaced Syrians who fled Islamic State controlled areas in Deir al-Zor, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Iraqi refugees that fled violence in Mosul ride a pick-up truck upon arrival in al-Kherbeh village, in Syria's northern Aleppo province. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Newly displaced women show their brother's wedding photograph as they sit at the school at Debaga Camp on the outskirts of Erbil. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Newly displaced people carry humanitarian packages after they climbed over a wall to get them as smoke rises from a burning oil refinery, at a processing center in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A newly displaced woman is pictured at the school at Debaga Camp for displaced people, on the outskirts of Erbil. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A boy who recently fled Islamic State stronghold Hawija queues to receive mattresses and blankets at Debaga Camp, a camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Erbil. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A boy who recently fled Islamic State-held Hawija fills a container from a water point at the school at Debaga Camp on the outskirts of Erbil. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A displaced man complains about the lack of food supplies outside a processing centre as smoke from burning oil refinery blanketed Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Iraqi refugee girl that fled violence in Mosul rides a van upon arrival in al-Kherbeh village, in Syria's northern Aleppo province. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

An internally displaced woman carries her child into a bus near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Internally displaced children sit in a pickup truck near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

