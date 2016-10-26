Refugee exodus from Mosul
Newly displaced men sit at a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Newly displaced people sit at check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A newly displaced boy cries as an Iraqi soldier loads him onto a truck at check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A view of Al Khazar camps for newly internally displaced people near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A newly internally displaced girl smiles as she stands at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Displaced people who are fleeing from clashes in Nawaran north of Mosul during an operation to attack Islamic State militants, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Newly internally displaced boys carry mattresses upon their arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A newly internally displaced man is seen at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A newly internally displaced girl smiles as she carries foam mattresses upon her arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A newly displaced woman carries her child at a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An internally displaced man carries his child upon his arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Iraqi soldier stands in front of newly displaced people at check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A newly displaced woman runs after she jumped over a back wall and rushed to grab humanitarian packages, as smoke rises from a burning oil refinery in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Internally displaced children sit in a car near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi refugees that fled violence in Mosul and internally displaced Syrians who fled Islamic State controlled areas in Deir al-Zor, buy food and water near the Iraqi border. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An internally displaced girl is carried by her father on a road near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi refugees that fled violence in Mosul ride a pick-up truck upon arrival in al-Kherbeh village, in Syria's northern Aleppo province. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
An internally displaced man cuts his beard near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An internally displaced girl sits in a truck next to a goat on a road near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An army soldier tries to calm displaced people who are complaining about the lack of food supplies outside a processing center as smoke from burning oil refinery blanketed Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A woman who recently fled Islamic State-held Hawija queues to receive mattresses and blankets at a camp for the displaced, Debaga Camp, on the outskirts of Erbil. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An internally displaced man waits for transport at the Iraqi army checkpoint as smoke from burning oil refinery blanketed Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Displaced people gather as they complain about the lack of food supplies outside a processing center as smoke from burning oil refinery blanketed Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A refugee child rests, among Iraqi refugees that fled violence in Mosul and internally displaced Syrians who fled Islamic State controlled areas in Deir al-Zor, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Iraqi refugees that fled violence in Mosul ride a pick-up truck upon arrival in al-Kherbeh village, in Syria's northern Aleppo province. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Newly displaced women show their brother's wedding photograph as they sit at the school at Debaga Camp on the outskirts of Erbil. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Newly displaced people carry humanitarian packages after they climbed over a wall to get them as smoke rises from a burning oil refinery, at a processing center in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A newly displaced woman is pictured at the school at Debaga Camp for displaced people, on the outskirts of Erbil. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy who recently fled Islamic State stronghold Hawija queues to receive mattresses and blankets at Debaga Camp, a camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Erbil. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy who recently fled Islamic State-held Hawija fills a container from a water point at the school at Debaga Camp on the outskirts of Erbil. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A displaced man complains about the lack of food supplies outside a processing centre as smoke from burning oil refinery blanketed Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Iraqi refugee girl that fled violence in Mosul rides a van upon arrival in al-Kherbeh village, in Syria's northern Aleppo province. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
An internally displaced woman carries her child into a bus near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Internally displaced children sit in a pickup truck near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
Trump's Hollywood star vandalized
Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was defaced by a vandal wielding a sledgehammer and a pick-axe in an act captured on video, police said.
American troops in Mosul
The battle to liberate Mosul from Islamic State control is supported by U.S. special forces and air cover.
Two weeks to Election Day
With 14 days to go until the election, a look back at the journeys of candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
The death of a boy
Eleven-year-old Mahmoud Barakeh is killed during shelling in the rebel-held town of Douma, a year after his father was killed in a bombing near the Syrian...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.