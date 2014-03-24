Refugee ferry capsizes
A man, killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized, is seen inside a boat at the shores of Lake Albert during rescue operations by the Uganda Marine Unit in Ntoroko, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, March 23, 2014. Hundreds...more
A man, killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized, is seen inside a boat at the shores of Lake Albert during rescue operations by the Uganda Marine Unit in Ntoroko, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, March 23, 2014. Hundreds are feared dead after the ferry full of Congolese refugees returning home capsized. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
Members of the Uganda Police Marine Unit participate in a rescue operation after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert near Ntoroko southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
Members of the Uganda Police Marine Unit participate in a rescue operation after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert near Ntoroko southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
Relatives and friends mourn as the bodies of people killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert are brought to the landing zone in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas...more
Relatives and friends mourn as the bodies of people killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert are brought to the landing zone in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Volunteers carry the body of a man after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
Volunteers carry the body of a man after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
Volunteers prepare to carry the bodies of people killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
Volunteers prepare to carry the bodies of people killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
Women walk inside a morgue in Bundibugyo to identify their kin who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Women walk inside a morgue in Bundibugyo to identify their kin who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Relatives gather outside a morgue in Bundibugyo to identify their kin who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya more
Relatives gather outside a morgue in Bundibugyo to identify their kin who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Volunteers carry the body of a youth after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
Volunteers carry the body of a youth after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
A woman mourns outside a morgue in Bundibugyo after identifying her kin who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya more
A woman mourns outside a morgue in Bundibugyo after identifying her kin who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Volunteers carry the body of a child after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Volunteers carry the body of a child after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Volunteers carry the remains of a man to a morgue in Bundibugyo who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Volunteers carry the remains of a man to a morgue in Bundibugyo who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Volunteers prepare to move the remains of people from a morgue in Bundibugyo who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas...more
Volunteers prepare to move the remains of people from a morgue in Bundibugyo who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Relatives and friends wait during the second day of rescue operations after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
Relatives and friends wait during the second day of rescue operations after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
Volunteers carry the remains of a man to a morgue in Bundibugyo who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Volunteers carry the remains of a man to a morgue in Bundibugyo who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A volunteer runs to carry the body of a man killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
A volunteer runs to carry the body of a man killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
Relatives and friends wait during the second day of rescue operations after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
Relatives and friends wait during the second day of rescue operations after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
Mourners escort the remains of people who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert across the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Mourners escort the remains of people who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert across the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Volunteers prepare to carry the bodies of people killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
Volunteers prepare to carry the bodies of people killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
Volunteers prepare to carry the bodies of people killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
Volunteers prepare to carry the bodies of people killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
