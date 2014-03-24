Edition:
Refugee ferry capsizes

<p>A man, killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized, is seen inside a boat at the shores of Lake Albert during rescue operations by the Uganda Marine Unit in Ntoroko, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, March 23, 2014. Hundreds are feared dead after the ferry full of Congolese refugees returning home capsized. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu</p>

<p>Members of the Uganda Police Marine Unit participate in a rescue operation after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert near Ntoroko southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu</p>

<p>Relatives and friends mourn as the bodies of people killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert are brought to the landing zone in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Volunteers carry the body of a man after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu</p>

<p>Volunteers prepare to carry the bodies of people killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu</p>

<p>Women walk inside a morgue in Bundibugyo to identify their kin who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Relatives gather outside a morgue in Bundibugyo to identify their kin who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Volunteers carry the body of a youth after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu</p>

<p>A woman mourns outside a morgue in Bundibugyo after identifying her kin who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Volunteers carry the body of a child after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Volunteers carry the remains of a man to a morgue in Bundibugyo who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Volunteers prepare to move the remains of people from a morgue in Bundibugyo who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Relatives and friends wait during the second day of rescue operations after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu</p>

<p>Volunteers carry the remains of a man to a morgue in Bundibugyo who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>A volunteer runs to carry the body of a man killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu</p>

<p>Relatives and friends wait during the second day of rescue operations after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu</p>

<p>Mourners escort the remains of people who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert across the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Volunteers prepare to carry the bodies of people killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu</p>

<p>Volunteers prepare to carry the bodies of people killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu</p>

