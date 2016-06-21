Refugees Got Talent
Wasila Hassan, 17, from Qamishlo, Syria, is pictured at Arbat refugee camp, Iraq, June 20, 2016. Hassan began dancing three years ago, but joining the Rojava Dance Group took some persuasion from her family. "At first I wasn't part of the group,"...more
Young audience members watch performers during UNHCR's Refugees Got Talent in Arbat Refugee Camp in Iraq, June 20, 2016. UNHCR launched the talent competition to mark World Refugee Day and showcase the talents of young refugees of university age....more
Performers on stage during UNHCR's Refugees Got Talent in Arbat refugee camp in Iraq, June 20, 2016. The UNHCR estimates there are nearly 8,000 Syrian children and youth living in Sulaymaniyah and most do not attend school. Being locked out of...more
Azhin Abdulaziz, 16, from Qamishlo, Syria, is seen at Arbat refugee camp, Iraq June 20, 2016. He is one of seven in the competition's breakdance group BBOYS ROJAVA. "We trained ourselves by watching TV," Abdulaziz said. Thomson Reuters...more
Neshan der Haroutiounian, host of Refugees Got Talent, takes a selfie on stage with the audience in the background at Arbat refugee camp in Iraq, June 20, 2016. UNHCR representative to Iraq, Bruno Geddo, said the talent contest was an opportunity for...more
Presenter Neshan der Haroutiounian sits down for dramatic pause as he announces the winner of the Refugees Got Talent competition in Arbat refugee camp in Iraq, June 20, 2016. Singer Mizzgin Rumi, backed by a band of professional musicians, belted...more
A performer looks back at friends as he prepares backstage for the Refugees Got Talent competition at Arbat refugee camp in Iraqi Kurdistan, June 20, 2016. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Andrea DiCenzo
Nurman Fraid Younes (C), 14, from Qamishli, Syria, is pictured at the Arbat refugee camp, Iraq June 20, 2016. Younes arrived in Iraqi Kurdistan three years ago. She is one of 16 members of the mixed gender Rojava Dance Group. She only started dancing...more
Next Slideshows
International Yoga Day
The ancient physical and spiritual discipline is celebrated across the world.
Summer solstice
Revelers welcome the longest day of the year, which heralds the start of summer.
Coney Island mermaids
The annual Coney Island parade seeks to bring mythology to life.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.