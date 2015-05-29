Refugees land on Greek island
The remains of a dinghy, used by immigrants, is seen during a storm in Kos island, Greece early May 29, 2015. According to local media, an average of over 200 immigrants have arrived in Kos every day in the last two months. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Afghan immigrant, who arrived on a dingy from Turkey, tries to comunicate with relatives as he waits for temporary documents outside a police station in Kos island, Greece, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A huge Greek flag is seen as an engineless dinghy, overcrowded with unidentified immigrants, drifts out of control off the coast of Pserimos in Greece and the Turkish coast early May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Afghan immigrant family lands at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan immigrants lands at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees on an overcrowded dingy celebrate as they land on the Greek island of Kos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees on an overcrowded dingy land on the Greek island of Kos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee holds a toddler as he jumps off a dingy boat on the Greek island of Kos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee prays on the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Kos on a dinghy boat, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee woman cries as she prays on the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Kos with her family on a dinghy boat, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee woman talks a 'selfie' picture as she walks on the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Kos with her family on a dinghy boat, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis...more
Syrian refugee Jaffe,7 months, is held by her mother Nada who sits on the back of a coast guard van next to her husband Ahmed (L) after been rescued by Greek coast guard on the Greek island of Kos following an attempt to cross a part of the Aegean...more
Immigrants from Afghanistan temporarily stay in a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A group of Afghan and Syrian refugees walk towards the town of Kos after been rescued by Greek coast guard on the Greek island of Kos following an attempt to cross a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis...more
Hundreds of newly-arrived immigrants walk towards a temporary shelter soon after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A local man walks by a group of temporarily detained immigrants who are taking shelter from rain outside a police station in Kos island, Greece, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Laundry belonging to immigrants hangs atop a deserted hotel, where hundreds of immigrants found temporary shelter, on the Greek island of Kos May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Afghan immigrant child makes tea atop a deserted hotel, where hundreds of immigrants found temporary shelter, on the Greek island of Kos May 27, 2015. She arrived in Kos with her family after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea...more
A Syrian refugee shows his passport after he and 30 other Syrians were rescued by a Greek coast guard patrol boat while attempting to cross from Turkey to Greece on a dinghy during a storm in Kos island, Greece, early May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis...more
Immigrants staying in a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos look at newly-arrived refugees, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Abandoned dinghies with life vests are seen at the port of the island of Kos, Greece early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
