Pictures | Wed Oct 5, 2016 | 1:40pm EDT

Refugees on the move

Refugees and migrants try to warm themselves as they take a break at a petrol station before abandoning their trek to the Hungarian border, in the town of Indjija, Serbia. Faced with deteriorating conditions in refugee camps, a group of migrants in Serbia marched in protest to demand improved accommodation and secure their passage to Western Europe. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Refugees and migrants try to warm themselves as they take a break at a petrol station before abandoning their trek to the Hungarian border, in the town of Indjija, Serbia. Faced with deteriorating conditions in refugee camps, a group of migrants in Serbia marched in protest to demand improved accommodation and secure their passage to Western Europe. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant tries to warm himself up at a petrol station in Indjija, Serbia. A group of several hundred migrants, mostly men fleeing poverty in Afghanistan and Pakistan, set out to walk the 200 kilometres to the Hungarian border, hoping there to enter the European Union's no-passport Schengen zone. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A migrant tries to warm himself up at a petrol station in Indjija, Serbia. A group of several hundred migrants, mostly men fleeing poverty in Afghanistan and Pakistan, set out to walk the 200 kilometres to the Hungarian border, hoping there to enter the European Union's no-passport Schengen zone. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant tries to warm himself up as refugees and migrants take a break at a petrol station before abandoning their trek to the Hungarian border, in the town of Indjija, Serbia. After a night under heavy autumn rain, around half the 300 who set out decided to return to Belgrade, while the remainder hunkered down under police guard at a petrol station outside the town of Indjija, some 50 kilometres north of Belgrade. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A migrant tries to warm himself up as refugees and migrants take a break at a petrol station before abandoning their trek to the Hungarian border, in the town of Indjija, Serbia. After a night under heavy autumn rain, around half the 300 who set out decided to return to Belgrade, while the remainder hunkered down under police guard at a petrol station outside the town of Indjija, some 50 kilometres north of Belgrade. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. Bedraggled migrants complained that Serbia's refugee camps, which have space for just 4,500 people, were becoming unliveable for the 7,000 migrants trapped in the country after Hungary all but sealed its border. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. Bedraggled migrants complained that Serbia's refugee camps, which have space for just 4,500 people, were becoming unliveable for the 7,000 migrants trapped in the country after Hungary all but sealed its border. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Refugees and migrants try to warm themselves as they take a break at a petrol station in Indjija, Serbia. "We applied (to stay), but all camps are full," said Ahmad, an Afghan from Kabul, explaining the decision to abandon attempts to find lodgings in Serbia and leave for the border. "We were sleeping in parks and under bridges, there's lack of sanitation, food, everything." REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Refugees and migrants try to warm themselves as they take a break at a petrol station in Indjija, Serbia. "We applied (to stay), but all camps are full," said Ahmad, an Afghan from Kabul, explaining the decision to abandon attempts to find lodgings in Serbia and leave for the border. "We were sleeping in parks and under bridges, there's lack of sanitation, food, everything." REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Refugees and migrants stage a protest in Indjija, Serbia. Migrant numbers are sharply down from last year, when hundreds of thousands of people escaping war and poverty in the Middle East and beyond swept through south-east Europe, but a backlog of migrants with nowhere to go is building in Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Refugees and migrants stage a protest in Indjija, Serbia. Migrant numbers are sharply down from last year, when hundreds of thousands of people escaping war and poverty in the Middle East and beyond swept through south-east Europe, but a backlog of migrants with nowhere to go is building in Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Refugees and migrants receive free food as they take a break at a petrol station in Indjija, Serbia. The sight of migrants bedding down in makeshift camps near Belgrade's central station has become a common one in recent months, and conditions are likely to worsen with the onset of cooler autumn weather. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Refugees and migrants receive free food as they take a break at a petrol station in Indjija, Serbia. The sight of migrants bedding down in makeshift camps near Belgrade's central station has become a common one in recent months, and conditions are likely to worsen with the onset of cooler autumn weather. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Refugees and migrants try to warm themselves up as they take a break at a petrol station in Indjija, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Refugees and migrants try to warm themselves up as they take a break at a petrol station in Indjija, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant drinks water as several hundred refugees and migrants rest at the side of a highway while heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A migrant drinks water as several hundred refugees and migrants rest at the side of a highway while heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A barefooted migrant walks as several hundred refugees and migrants are heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. "We will walk to border with Hungary," said Sadaqat Khan, a Pakistani in his 20s from Qetta. Most of the migrants seek sanctuary in the wealthy countries of Northern Europe. "We do not want Serbia," Khan said. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A barefooted migrant walks as several hundred refugees and migrants are heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. "We will walk to border with Hungary," said Sadaqat Khan, a Pakistani in his 20s from Qetta. Most of the migrants seek sanctuary in the wealthy countries of Northern Europe. "We do not want Serbia," Khan said. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant drinks water as several hundred refugees and migrants rest at the side of a highway while heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A migrant drinks water as several hundred refugees and migrants rest at the side of a highway while heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
