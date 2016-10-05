Refugees on the move
Refugees and migrants try to warm themselves as they take a break at a petrol station before abandoning their trek to the Hungarian border, in the town of Indjija, Serbia. Faced with deteriorating conditions in refugee camps, a group of migrants in...more
A migrant tries to warm himself up at a petrol station in Indjija, Serbia. A group of several hundred migrants, mostly men fleeing poverty in Afghanistan and Pakistan, set out to walk the 200 kilometres to the Hungarian border, hoping there to enter...more
A migrant tries to warm himself up as refugees and migrants take a break at a petrol station before abandoning their trek to the Hungarian border, in the town of Indjija, Serbia. After a night under heavy autumn rain, around half the 300 who set out...more
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. Bedraggled migrants complained that Serbia's refugee camps, which have space for just 4,500 people, were becoming unliveable for the...more
Refugees and migrants try to warm themselves as they take a break at a petrol station in Indjija, Serbia. "We applied (to stay), but all camps are full," said Ahmad, an Afghan from Kabul, explaining the decision to abandon attempts to find lodgings...more
Refugees and migrants stage a protest in Indjija, Serbia. Migrant numbers are sharply down from last year, when hundreds of thousands of people escaping war and poverty in the Middle East and beyond swept through south-east Europe, but a backlog of...more
Refugees and migrants receive free food as they take a break at a petrol station in Indjija, Serbia. The sight of migrants bedding down in makeshift camps near Belgrade's central station has become a common one in recent months, and conditions are...more
Refugees and migrants try to warm themselves up as they take a break at a petrol station in Indjija, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant drinks water as several hundred refugees and migrants rest at the side of a highway while heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A barefooted migrant walks as several hundred refugees and migrants are heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. "We will walk to border with Hungary," said Sadaqat Khan, a Pakistani in his 20s from Qetta. Most of the...more
A migrant drinks water as several hundred refugees and migrants rest at the side of a highway while heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
