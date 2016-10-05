Refugees on the move

A migrant tries to warm himself up as refugees and migrants take a break at a petrol station before abandoning their trek to the Hungarian border, in the town of Indjija, Serbia. After a night under heavy autumn rain, around half the 300 who set out...more

A migrant tries to warm himself up as refugees and migrants take a break at a petrol station before abandoning their trek to the Hungarian border, in the town of Indjija, Serbia. After a night under heavy autumn rain, around half the 300 who set out decided to return to Belgrade, while the remainder hunkered down under police guard at a petrol station outside the town of Indjija, some 50 kilometres north of Belgrade. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

