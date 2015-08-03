Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 3, 2015 | 2:35pm EDT

Reindeer Day

Children of local herders gather at a reindeer camping ground, some 124 miles (200 km) northeast of Naryan-Mar, the administrative centre of Nenets Autonomous Area, far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. People, including local herders and members of their families, gathered at the site to mark Reindeer Day, a professional holiday of reindeer breeding workers, which is celebrated annually on August 2 in the region. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Children of local herders gather at a reindeer camping ground, some 124 miles (200 km) northeast of Naryan-Mar, the administrative centre of Nenets Autonomous Area, far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. People, including local herders and members of...more

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Children of local herders gather at a reindeer camping ground, some 124 miles (200 km) northeast of Naryan-Mar, the administrative centre of Nenets Autonomous Area, far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. People, including local herders and members of their families, gathered at the site to mark Reindeer Day, a professional holiday of reindeer breeding workers, which is celebrated annually on August 2 in the region. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
1 / 20
Herders work with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Herders work with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Herders work with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
2 / 20
A Nenets man rides a reindeer sledge during a competition to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A Nenets man rides a reindeer sledge during a competition to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A Nenets man rides a reindeer sledge during a competition to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
3 / 20
Reindeer gather at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reindeer gather at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Reindeer gather at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
4 / 20
A man dances during a ceremony to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A man dances during a ceremony to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A man dances during a ceremony to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
5 / 20
Herders work with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Herders work with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Herders work with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
6 / 20
A boy, one of the children of local herders, throws lasso at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A boy, one of the children of local herders, throws lasso at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A boy, one of the children of local herders, throws lasso at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
7 / 20
People attend a ceremony to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

People attend a ceremony to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
People attend a ceremony to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
8 / 20
A boy, one of the children of local herders, sits at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A boy, one of the children of local herders, sits at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A boy, one of the children of local herders, sits at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
9 / 20
Tents are set up at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tents are set up at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Tents are set up at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
10 / 20
Herders work with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Herders work with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Herders work with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
11 / 20
People dance during a ceremony to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

People dance during a ceremony to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
People dance during a ceremony to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
12 / 20
A herder is seen amidst antlers while working with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A herder is seen amidst antlers while working with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A herder is seen amidst antlers while working with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
13 / 20
Reindeer gather at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reindeer gather at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Reindeer gather at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
14 / 20
Tents are set up at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tents are set up at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Tents are set up at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
15 / 20
Sons of local herders sit near reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Sons of local herders sit near reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Sons of local herders sit near reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
16 / 20
A herder works with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A herder works with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A herder works with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
17 / 20
A helicopter flies above a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A helicopter flies above a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
A helicopter flies above a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
18 / 20
A herder is seen amidst antlers while working with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A herder is seen amidst antlers while working with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
A herder is seen amidst antlers while working with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
19 / 20
Sons of local herders play with a ball near reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Sons of local herders play with a ball near reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Sons of local herders play with a ball near reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Shining a light on endangered species

Shining a light on endangered species

Next Slideshows

Shining a light on endangered species

Shining a light on endangered species

Images of endangered species are projected onto the Empire State building to raise awareness.

Aug 03 2015
Dog surfing contest

Dog surfing contest

Dogs take to the waves during the 10th annual Petco Unleashed surf dog contest at Imperial Beach, California.

Aug 03 2015
Welcome to the Dolomite Mountains

Welcome to the Dolomite Mountains

The Dolomites are home to the Dolomiti Bellunesi National Park in Italy and were declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in August, 2009.

Jul 31 2015
Body cam of Cincinnati shooting

Body cam of Cincinnati shooting

Footage from police body cameras when University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing pulled over Samuel Dubose.

Jul 30 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast