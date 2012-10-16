Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 16, 2012 | 1:40pm EDT

Relics of the Cuban Missile Crisis

<p>A deactivated missile is displayed at a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A deactivated missile is displayed at a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

A deactivated missile is displayed at a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
1 / 10
<p>Tourists visit a site displaying Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 13, 2012. The 13-day Cuban missile crisis began on Oct. 16, 1962, when President John F. Kennedy first learned the Soviet Union was installing missiles in Cuba, off the Florida coast. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

Tourists visit a site displaying Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 13, 2012. The 13-day Cuban missile crisis began on Oct. 16, 1962, when President John F. Kennedy first learned the Soviet Union was installing...more

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Tourists visit a site displaying Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 13, 2012. The 13-day Cuban missile crisis began on Oct. 16, 1962, when President John F. Kennedy first learned the Soviet Union was installing missiles in Cuba, off the Florida coast. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
2 / 10
<p>A wing of a U.S. Air Force U2 reconnaissance aircraft downed by the Soviets in Cuba in 1962 is displayed along with other Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

A wing of a U.S. Air Force U2 reconnaissance aircraft downed by the Soviets in Cuba in 1962 is displayed along with other Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

A wing of a U.S. Air Force U2 reconnaissance aircraft downed by the Soviets in Cuba in 1962 is displayed along with other Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
3 / 10
<p>A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
4 / 10
<p>A deactivated V-75 surface-to-air anti-aircraft missile is displayed at a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

A deactivated V-75 surface-to-air anti-aircraft missile is displayed at a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

A deactivated V-75 surface-to-air anti-aircraft missile is displayed at a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
5 / 10
<p>A soldier guards a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

A soldier guards a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

A soldier guards a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
6 / 10
<p>A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
7 / 10
<p>A deactivated V-75 surface-to-air anti-aircraft missile is displayed at a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

A deactivated V-75 surface-to-air anti-aircraft missile is displayed at a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

A deactivated V-75 surface-to-air anti-aircraft missile is displayed at a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
8 / 10
<p>A tourist takes a picture beside a deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile on display at La Cabana fortress in Havana, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

A tourist takes a picture beside a deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile on display at La Cabana fortress in Havana, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

A tourist takes a picture beside a deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile on display at La Cabana fortress in Havana, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
9 / 10
<p>The date "October 1962" is painted on a deactivated missile at a site displaying Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

The date "October 1962" is painted on a deactivated missile at a site displaying Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

The date "October 1962" is painted on a deactivated missile at a site displaying Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Mumbai’s ancient taxis

Mumbai’s ancient taxis

Next Slideshows

Mumbai’s ancient taxis

Mumbai’s ancient taxis

The government is banning taxis over 25 years old in Mumbai.

Oct 16 2012
Battle for Aleppo

Battle for Aleppo

The battle for Syria's biggest city.

Oct 16 2012
The real Gangnam style

The real Gangnam style

The South Korean neighborhood that inspired the hit song.

Oct 15 2012
Endeavour's final voyage

Endeavour's final voyage

The space shuttle takes its final voyage - through Los Angeles.

Oct 15 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast