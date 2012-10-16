Relics of the Cuban Missile Crisis
A deactivated missile is displayed at a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Tourists visit a site displaying Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 13, 2012. The 13-day Cuban missile crisis began on Oct. 16, 1962, when President John F. Kennedy first learned the Soviet Union was installing...more
A wing of a U.S. Air Force U2 reconnaissance aircraft downed by the Soviets in Cuba in 1962 is displayed along with other Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A deactivated V-75 surface-to-air anti-aircraft missile is displayed at a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A soldier guards a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A deactivated V-75 surface-to-air anti-aircraft missile is displayed at a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A tourist takes a picture beside a deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile on display at La Cabana fortress in Havana, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
The date "October 1962" is painted on a deactivated missile at a site displaying Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
