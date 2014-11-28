Relics of Yugoslavia
A monument to the Revolution built 1967, in Podgaric, Croatia. Across the former Yugoslavia stand giant monuments to a state that no longer exists. Many are now neglected or ignored, aging symbols of a joint state forged during World War Two but torn...more
The monument to memory of soldiers who liberated the city of Knin, in Knin, Croatia.
The memorial monument "Mound of the Unbeaten" in Prilep, Macedonia.
A monument to National Liberation Fight in Maribor, Slovenia.
The memorial monument "Mrakovica" in Kozarac, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The memorial "Monument to Hanged Patriots" in Vranjske Njiver, Montenegro.
The memorial monument "Makedonka" in Kumanovo, Macedonia.
The National Liberation War Monument in Pristina, Kosovo.
The memorial monument "Stevan Filipovic" in Valjevo, Serbia.
The memorial monument "Battle of Sutjeska" in Tjentiste, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
A monument to affected detainees of Jasenovac camp in Jasenovac, Croatia.
A monument to the Revolution in Makarska, Croatia.
The memorial monument "Bubanj" in Nis, Serbia.
The memorial monument "Skopje's Liberators" in Skopje, Macedonia.
The Miners Monument in northern Mitrovica, Kosovo.
The memorial "Monument to the Revolution" in Virpazar, Montenegro.
The memorial monument "For Bombers" in Ljig, Serbia.
The memorial monument to the "People's Revolution" in Kumanovo, Macedonia.
The memorial "Monument to the Partisan Soldier" in Gorica, Montenegro.
A monument in memory of a battle between Slovenian partisans and the German army during World War Two in Drazgose, Slovenia.
