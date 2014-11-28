Edition:
Relics of Yugoslavia

A monument to the Revolution built 1967, in Podgaric, Croatia. Across the former Yugoslavia stand giant monuments to a state that no longer exists. Many are now neglected or ignored, aging symbols of a joint state forged during World War Two but torn apart by nationalism half a century later. Seven independent states emerged from its ashes.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The monument to memory of soldiers who liberated the city of Knin, in Knin, Croatia.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The memorial monument "Mound of the Unbeaten" in Prilep, Macedonia.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
A monument to National Liberation Fight in Maribor, Slovenia.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The memorial monument "Mrakovica" in Kozarac, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The memorial "Monument to Hanged Patriots" in Vranjske Njiver, Montenegro.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The memorial monument "Makedonka" in Kumanovo, Macedonia.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The National Liberation War Monument in Pristina, Kosovo.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The memorial monument "Stevan Filipovic" in Valjevo, Serbia.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The memorial monument "Battle of Sutjeska" in Tjentiste, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
A monument to affected detainees of Jasenovac camp in Jasenovac, Croatia.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
A monument to the Revolution in Makarska, Croatia.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The memorial monument "Bubanj" in Nis, Serbia.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The memorial monument "Skopje's Liberators" in Skopje, Macedonia.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The Miners Monument in northern Mitrovica, Kosovo.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The memorial "Monument to the Revolution" in Virpazar, Montenegro.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The memorial monument "For Bombers" in Ljig, Serbia.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The memorial monument to the "People's Revolution" in Kumanovo, Macedonia.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The memorial "Monument to the Partisan Soldier" in Gorica, Montenegro.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
A monument in memory of a battle between Slovenian partisans and the German army during World War Two in Drazgose, Slovenia.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
