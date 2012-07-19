Religion in Mexico

Margarita (C) rides a two-wheel skateboard as her brother Juan rides a bike outside their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua February 16, 2012. Over 80,000 Mennonites live in Mexico after they established themselves for the first time in the 1920s. Mennonites arrange their lives according to their religious beliefs; they have their own educational system and do not participate in the government or serve in the military. Their origins date back to Switzerland in the 16th century as part of the Reformation until a movement was founded by the Dutch priest Menno Simon who believed in a different interpretation of the scriptures, hence the name Mennonites, meaning "Followers of Menno". REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez