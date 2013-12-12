Edition:
Religious violence in CAR

<p>A child holds a machete in Bangui, December 12, 2013. Religious leaders sought reconciliation between Muslims and Christians in Central African Republic during a lull in violence that has killed hundreds of people and drawn in French troops seeking to stop the bloodshed. Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said that an improvised center for more than 20,000 displaced people at Bangui airport was lacking food, shelter and toilets. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Thursday, December 12, 2013

<p>A displaced family take shelter under a plane in Bangui, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Thursday, December 12, 2013

<p>A child sits under an old airplane at Mpoko international airport in Bangui, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Thursday, December 12, 2013

<p>People dig a trench to be use as latrines for displaced residents camping at the Catholic church in Bangui, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sam Phelps</p>

Thursday, December 12, 2013

<p>Displaced people are seen inside a plane in Bangui, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Thursday, December 12, 2013

<p>A Christian youth squats inside a burnt out car in Bangui December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Thursday, December 12, 2013

<p>French troops stand at the airport runway in Bangui December 10, 2013. President Francois Hollande flew into Central African Republic on Tuesday, hours after two French soldiers were killed in fighting and praised his troops for tackling "horrendous violence" against women and children and helping avert a slide into civil war. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Thursday, December 12, 2013

<p>French President Francois Hollande (L) speaks with French soldiers after he paid tribute to two French soldiers who were killed overnight, in Bangui, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool</p>

Thursday, December 12, 2013

<p>French President Francois Hollande (C) pays tribute near a flag-draped coffin bearing one of two French soldiers who was killed overnight, in Bangui, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool</p>

Thursday, December 12, 2013

<p>Christian boys react in a mosque in Bangui, the capital of Central African Republic, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Thursday, December 12, 2013

<p>Christians loot a mosque in Bangui December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Thursday, December 12, 2013

<p>A Christian man passes by a burning pile at a mosque in Fouh district in Bangui December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Thursday, December 12, 2013

<p>Christian men hold a placard in Bangui December 10, 2013. The placard reads: "No to Chad Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC). They are traitors." REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Thursday, December 12, 2013

<p>Men walk as they push a trolley loaded with a coffin in Bangui December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Thursday, December 12, 2013

<p>A man detained by Seleka soldiers and accused by them of being an anti-balaka militia member, sits with other detainees in Bangui December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Thursday, December 12, 2013

<p>People crowd around bodies killed in fighting that were gathered at a mosque in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Thursday, December 12, 2013

<p>Red Cross workers carry a dead body into a morgue during violence between Muslim and Christian militias in Bangui December 6, 2013. The Red Cross said on Friday it had collected 281 bodies from two days of violence in Bangui, but many more had been killed. REUTERS/Herve Serefio</p>

Thursday, December 12, 2013

<p>Seleka soldiers raise their fists while riding in a pick-up truck during fighting in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Thursday, December 12, 2013

<p>A woman runs from gunfire in Bangui December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Thursday, December 12, 2013

<p>Bodies killed in fighting are gathered under a mattress at a mosque in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Thursday, December 12, 2013

