Pictures | Tue Jun 16, 2015 | 12:00pm EDT

Reliving Napoleon's last victory

Frenchman Frank Samson, playing French Emperor Napoleon, visits the French troops' bivouac, while taking part in the re-enactment of the Battle of Ligny, the last military victory of Napoleon, as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. Samson, 47, a lawyer originally from Orleans, has been chosen to take on the title role of Napoleon during the commemorations for the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo in Belgium on June 19 and 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. The original battle was fought on June 16, 1815, just days before the Battle of Waterloo. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Frenchman Frank Samson takes part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Frenchman Frank Samson poses for a portrait in the French troops' bivouac, in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the visit of French Emperor Napoleon in the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the visit of French Emperor Napoleon in the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Frenchman Frank Samson (R) visits the French troops' bivouac, while taking part in an re-enactment in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Frenchman Frank Samson (R) talks with a performer in the French troops' bivouac, in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Frenchman Frank Samson (R) takes part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Frenchman Frank Samson visits the French troops' bivouac, while taking part in an re-enactment as French Emperor Napoleon in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Frenchman Frank Samson (C) poses for a portrait in the French troops' bivouac, in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Frenchman Frank Samson (C) gestures as he arrives at the French troops' bivouac, in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
