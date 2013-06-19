Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 19, 2013 | 4:30pm EDT

Relocating elephants

<p>A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) helicopter circles an elephant shot with sleep sedative during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) helicopter circles an elephant shot with sleep sedative during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta...more

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) helicopter circles an elephant shot with sleep sedative during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
1 / 16
<p>A Kenya Wildlife Service veterinary staff armed with a dart gun loaded with sleep sedatives heads towards a helicopter during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A Kenya Wildlife Service veterinary staff armed with a dart gun loaded with sleep sedatives heads towards a helicopter during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the...more

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

A Kenya Wildlife Service veterinary staff armed with a dart gun loaded with sleep sedatives heads towards a helicopter during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
2 / 16
<p>A Kenya Wildlife Service veterinary staff prepares sleep sedatives to be used on selected elephants during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A Kenya Wildlife Service veterinary staff prepares sleep sedatives to be used on selected elephants during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol...more

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

A Kenya Wildlife Service veterinary staff prepares sleep sedatives to be used on selected elephants during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
3 / 16
<p>Kenya Wildlife Service wardens prepare to transport a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Kenya Wildlife Service wardens prepare to transport a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central...more

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

Kenya Wildlife Service wardens prepare to transport a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
4 / 16
<p>A close-up view of a sedated elephant's eye is seen as it is secured on the back of a truck by Kenya Wildlife Service wardens during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A close-up view of a sedated elephant's eye is seen as it is secured on the back of a truck by Kenya Wildlife Service wardens during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land,...more

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

A close-up view of a sedated elephant's eye is seen as it is secured on the back of a truck by Kenya Wildlife Service wardens during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
5 / 16
<p>A Kenya Wildlife Service warden takes measurements of a sedated elephant lying on the grass during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A Kenya Wildlife Service warden takes measurements of a sedated elephant lying on the grass during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta...more

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

A Kenya Wildlife Service warden takes measurements of a sedated elephant lying on the grass during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
6 / 16
<p>Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in...more

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
7 / 16
<p>Locals watch as a sedated elephant is placed in a container on a truck by Kenya Wildlife Service wardens during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Locals watch as a sedated elephant is placed in a container on a truck by Kenya Wildlife Service wardens during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the...more

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

Locals watch as a sedated elephant is placed in a container on a truck by Kenya Wildlife Service wardens during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
8 / 16
<p>Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in...more

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
9 / 16
<p>A Kenya Wildlife Service warden takes tissue samples of a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A Kenya Wildlife Service warden takes tissue samples of a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in...more

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

A Kenya Wildlife Service warden takes tissue samples of a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
10 / 16
<p>Kenya Wildlife Service wardens prepare to transport a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Kenya Wildlife Service wardens prepare to transport a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central...more

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

Kenya Wildlife Service wardens prepare to transport a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
11 / 16
<p>A sedated elephant is placed in a container on a truck by Kenya Wildlife Service wardens during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants who keep on encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A sedated elephant is placed in a container on a truck by Kenya Wildlife Service wardens during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants who keep on encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta...more

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

A sedated elephant is placed in a container on a truck by Kenya Wildlife Service wardens during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants who keep on encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
12 / 16
<p>A Kenya Wildlife Service warden places his hands on the tusk of a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants who keep on encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A Kenya Wildlife Service warden places his hands on the tusk of a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants who keep on encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta...more

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

A Kenya Wildlife Service warden places his hands on the tusk of a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants who keep on encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
13 / 16
<p>Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in...more

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
14 / 16
<p>A Kenya Wildlife Service warden takes tissue samples of a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A Kenya Wildlife Service warden takes tissue samples of a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in...more

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

A Kenya Wildlife Service warden takes tissue samples of a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
15 / 16
<p>Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants who keep on encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants who keep on encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy...more

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants who keep on encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Rage in Brazil

Rage in Brazil

Next Slideshows

Rage in Brazil

Rage in Brazil

Protests continue in cities across the country.

Jun 21 2013

"Sand, Sea and Spray" festival

Forty urban artists from around the world have painted murals on buildings across the town center in Blackpool, England.

Jun 18 2013
Parents behind bars

Parents behind bars

As Sesame Street announces its first character to have an incarcerated parent, here's a look at families with one member behind bars.

Jun 17 2013
Day of the African Child

Day of the African Child

The Day of the African Child brings awareness to the struggles and spirit of life in the African countries.

Jun 17 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast