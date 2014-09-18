Remains of a Nazi death camp
A medallion in the shape of the Star of David is shown after being discovered in the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor, Poland September 18, 2014. An archaeological dig, which has been carried out since 2007, has recently revealed the...more
A rusty road sign is seen outside the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Archeologist Wojciech Mazurek (L) takes pictures as archeologist and historian Anna Zalewska digs inside the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Archaeologists dig in the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Recently uncovered bricks of a former gas chamber are seen inside the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A golden ring with an inscription in Hebrew is shown after being discovered in the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A recently uncovered well, used by the prisoners in Camp 1, is seen in the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Archaeologists Yoram Haimi and Wojciech Mazurek (R) discuss in the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Archaeologists dig in the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Archeologist and historian Anna Zalewska digs inside the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Recently uncovered bricks of a former gas chamber (bottom) are seen inside the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A rusty road sign is seen outside the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Archaeologists dig in the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Next Slideshows
Funeral for a slain officer
Law enforcement officers from around the country attend the funeral of Pennsylvania state trooper Cpl. Bryon Dickson who was killed in an ambush attack.
Shell-shocked in Syria
The aftermath of of air strikes in Douma, near Damascus.
Cairo's Turkish bath
Inside a "hammam" or traditional Turkish steam bath.
Polluted waters of China
China's water supplies have degraded to the extent that half the nation's rivers and lakes are severely polluted.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.