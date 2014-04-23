Remains of D-Day
A man walks among tombstones as he visits the World War II Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial at Colleville sur Mer, situated above Omaha Beach in Normandy, France March 29, 2014. The memorial pays tribute to the American Second Ranger Battalion...more
People walk among tombstones as they visit the Commonwealth War cemetery in Bayeux in the Normandy region. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The "Pointe du Hoc" cliffs and memorial. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A parachute with an effigy of Private John Steele in his Airborne uniform hangs from the steeple of the Sainte-Mere-Eglise church. Private Steele was one of the American paratroopers who landed in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, the first village in Normandy...more
The remains of Mulberry Harbour at Gold Beach. Mulberry harbor was a temporary harbor which allowed the Allied invasion of France on D-Day. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Merville Gun Battery is seen in Normandy. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The Commonwealth War cemetery and the city of Bayeux. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A bunker of the Longues-sur-Mer World War II artillery battery constructed by the German army. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The memorial at the "Pointe du Hoc" cliffs. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The World War II Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial at Colleville sur Mer is situated above Omaha Beach. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People stand on a small boat next to the remains of Mulberry Harbour at Gold Beach. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The memorial at the "Pointe du Hoc". REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A bunker of the Longues-sur-Mer World War II artillery battery. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The original Pegasus Bridge (top) was captured by British forces on the night of 5-6 June 1944, an important strategic point as part of the Allied invasion during World War II. The new Pegasus Bridge that replaced it in 1994 (bottom) is seen with the...more
People stand on a small boat next to the remains of Mulberry Harbour. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
