Remains of Donetsk Airport
Ukrainian army armored vehicles, destroyed in fighting with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army, lie outside a terminal at Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A wall painted with the names of soldiers and symbols of Ukrainian army units is pictured in the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The hand of a dead Ukrainian soldier is pictured through the rubble of the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A rifle magazine lies on the floor of the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A lost and found sign is pictured at the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The driver of a separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army armored personnel carrier drives through the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Gas masks lie on the floor of Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands in the destroyed terminal of Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian army armored vehicle, destroyed in fighting with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army, lies outside a terminal at Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army pushes another on a trolley in the parking lot of the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Burnt trees are pictured in front of a building at the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army sits on a barrel in the car park of the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian army tank destroyed in fighting with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army lies outside a terminal at Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian armoured vehicle, destroyed in fighting with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army, lies outside a terminal at Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A portrait of Ukrainian-born Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev is seen in the rubble of the destroyed Donetsk airport, which was named after Prokofiev, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Wrecked cars are pictured near a destroyed bridge near Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army walks outside the destroyed terminal of Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army rides on an armoured personnel carrier near Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Wrecked cars are pictured in front of buildings at the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands in the destroyed terminal of Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands on top of an armoured personnel carrier near the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
