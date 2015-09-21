Edition:
Remains of the journey

An abandoned stroller stands next a rail track at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
A baby jacket is seen on a street next to a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Lifejackets hang on a tree on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, with the coasts of Turkey seen in the background, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A toothbrush is seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A packet of cigarettes is seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A local surveys a huge pile of deflated dinghies, tubes and life vests left by arriving refugees and migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
A baby carrier hangs on a fence next to a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A jumper bearing the Barcelona soccer club emblem is seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrive on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A paper with details of a flight from Dubai to Istanbul is seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A beach on the Greek island of Lesbos is covered with deflated dinghies, tubes and life vests left by refugees and migrants after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
A pair of baby shoes are seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A deflated dinghy, lifejackets and lifetubes are seen a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
An abandoned tent and rubbish litters the rail track at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
A shoe is seen on a railway track near a collection point in Roszke, Hungary, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A passport photo left behind by a migrant is seen among seaweed on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
An abandoned toy lies on a rail track at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
A red fruit is seen on a barbwire near a collection point in Roszke, Hungary, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Migrants' belongings, including a child's buoyancy ring, litter the deck of a wooden boat from which migrants were rescued off the coast of Libya, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
High heeled shoes are seen among possessions left behind by migrants and refugees after a rainstorm at the border crossing between Greece and Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Belongings of migrants are pictured in an underground station at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A jacket and a lifejacket are laid on a fence next to a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Lifejackets are seen abandoned by Syrian refugees on a beach after they crossed the Aegean Sea in a dinghy from Turkey to the Greek island of Kos, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
