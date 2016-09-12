Remembering 9/11: 15 years on
The Tribute in Light shines on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Nneoma Ukaegbu of New York looks in to the south reflecting pool at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A couple embraces as they stand at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People gather along the north reflecting pool at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People run through the Empty Sky memorial at daybreak over lower Manhattan on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, in New Jersey, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Police officers stand outside Ground Zero on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man arrives at the World Trade Center complex on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Guests sit near the memorial before the start of the ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, at The National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan in New York City, U.S. September 11, 2016....more
A girl runs through a memorial for the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the 15th anniversary, in Malibu, California, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
McKenna Thomas of Philadelphia pauses to read memorial ribbons tied to the exterior wall of St. Paul's Chapel on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Roses are placed on names on the memorial during the ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center at The National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan in New York City, September 11, 2016....more
Firefighters pause on the Brooklyn Bridge during a memorial march on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Guests attend the ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center at The National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan in New York City, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former World Trade Center employee Javier Castro Suarez pauses in the recently completed Oculus at the World Trade Center on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew...more
President Barack Obama faces an American Flag during a ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People watch as U.S. President Barack Obama, Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Joseph Dunford take part in a ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the Pentagon in Washington, September 11, 2016....more
Lower Manhattan is reflected in the Empty Sky memorial on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New Jersey, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People look on as the Tribute in Light shines on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A mourner places a flag in the Empty Sky memorial on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New Jersey, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Steven Monetti Jr. reads names on the Empty Sky memorial on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New Jersey, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man lays a flower on a monument engraved with names of victims of the September 11th attacks, during a memorial event marking the 15th anniversary of September 11, 2001 attacks in the U.S., at the 9/11 Living Memorial Plaza in Jerusalem September...more
Firefighters arrive for a memorial service at the World Trade Center complex on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
U.S. soldiers salute during a memorial ceremony to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, in Kabul, Afghanistan September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (R) and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer attend ceremonies to mark the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York, New York,...more
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leaves ceremonies marking the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie attend ceremonies to mark the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
George Betsill walks through a field of 3,000 U.S. flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks, at a park in Winnetka, Illinois, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Maria Genkin from Belgium kisses her son Alexander, 4, as she tells him about the attacks on September 11 as her family visits the National September 11 Memorial, ahead of the 15th anniversary of the attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 10,...more
A woman lays her head on a row of names at the National September 11 Memorial, ahead of the 15th anniversary of the attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
"Never Forget" is written in the condensation over the names of the victims at National September 11 Memorial ahead of the 15th anniversary of the attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
