Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Sep 11, 2016 | 10:50pm EDT

Remembering 9/11: 15 years on

The Tribute in Light shines on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Tribute in Light shines on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
The Tribute in Light shines on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
1 / 30
Nneoma Ukaegbu of New York looks in to the south reflecting pool at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Nneoma Ukaegbu of New York looks in to the south reflecting pool at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Nneoma Ukaegbu of New York looks in to the south reflecting pool at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 30
A couple embraces as they stand at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A couple embraces as they stand at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
A couple embraces as they stand at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 30
People gather along the north reflecting pool at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People gather along the north reflecting pool at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
People gather along the north reflecting pool at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
4 / 30
People run through the Empty Sky memorial at daybreak over lower Manhattan on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, in New Jersey, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People run through the Empty Sky memorial at daybreak over lower Manhattan on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, in New Jersey, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
People run through the Empty Sky memorial at daybreak over lower Manhattan on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, in New Jersey, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 30
Police officers stand outside Ground Zero on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Police officers stand outside Ground Zero on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Police officers stand outside Ground Zero on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
6 / 30
A man arrives at the World Trade Center complex on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man arrives at the World Trade Center complex on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
A man arrives at the World Trade Center complex on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
7 / 30
Guests sit near the memorial before the start of the ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, at The National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan in New York City, U.S. September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Guests sit near the memorial before the start of the ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, at The National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan in New York City, U.S. September 11, 2016....more

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Guests sit near the memorial before the start of the ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, at The National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan in New York City, U.S. September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
8 / 30
A girl runs through a memorial for the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the 15th anniversary, in Malibu, California, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A girl runs through a memorial for the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the 15th anniversary, in Malibu, California, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
A girl runs through a memorial for the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the 15th anniversary, in Malibu, California, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 30
McKenna Thomas of Philadelphia pauses to read memorial ribbons tied to the exterior wall of St. Paul's Chapel on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

McKenna Thomas of Philadelphia pauses to read memorial ribbons tied to the exterior wall of St. Paul's Chapel on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
McKenna Thomas of Philadelphia pauses to read memorial ribbons tied to the exterior wall of St. Paul's Chapel on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 30
Roses are placed on names on the memorial during the ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center at The National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan in New York City, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Roses are placed on names on the memorial during the ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center at The National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan in New York City, September 11, 2016....more

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Roses are placed on names on the memorial during the ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center at The National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan in New York City, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
11 / 30
Firefighters pause on the Brooklyn Bridge during a memorial march on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Firefighters pause on the Brooklyn Bridge during a memorial march on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Firefighters pause on the Brooklyn Bridge during a memorial march on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
12 / 30
Guests attend the ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center at The National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan in New York City, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Guests attend the ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center at The National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan in New York City, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Guests attend the ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center at The National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan in New York City, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
13 / 30
Former World Trade Center employee Javier Castro Suarez pauses in the recently completed Oculus at the World Trade Center on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Former World Trade Center employee Javier Castro Suarez pauses in the recently completed Oculus at the World Trade Center on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Former World Trade Center employee Javier Castro Suarez pauses in the recently completed Oculus at the World Trade Center on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
14 / 30
President Barack Obama faces an American Flag during a ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Barack Obama faces an American Flag during a ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
President Barack Obama faces an American Flag during a ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
15 / 30
People watch as U.S. President Barack Obama, Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Joseph Dunford take part in a ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the Pentagon in Washington, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People watch as U.S. President Barack Obama, Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Joseph Dunford take part in a ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the Pentagon in Washington, September 11, 2016....more

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
People watch as U.S. President Barack Obama, Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Joseph Dunford take part in a ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the Pentagon in Washington, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
16 / 30
Lower Manhattan is reflected in the Empty Sky memorial on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New Jersey, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lower Manhattan is reflected in the Empty Sky memorial on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New Jersey, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Lower Manhattan is reflected in the Empty Sky memorial on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New Jersey, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
17 / 30
People look on as the Tribute in Light shines on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People look on as the Tribute in Light shines on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
People look on as the Tribute in Light shines on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
18 / 30
A mourner places a flag in the Empty Sky memorial on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New Jersey, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A mourner places a flag in the Empty Sky memorial on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New Jersey, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
A mourner places a flag in the Empty Sky memorial on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New Jersey, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
19 / 30
Steven Monetti Jr. reads names on the Empty Sky memorial on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New Jersey, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Steven Monetti Jr. reads names on the Empty Sky memorial on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New Jersey, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Steven Monetti Jr. reads names on the Empty Sky memorial on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New Jersey, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
20 / 30
A man lays a flower on a monument engraved with names of victims of the September 11th attacks, during a memorial event marking the 15th anniversary of September 11, 2001 attacks in the U.S., at the 9/11 Living Memorial Plaza in Jerusalem September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A man lays a flower on a monument engraved with names of victims of the September 11th attacks, during a memorial event marking the 15th anniversary of September 11, 2001 attacks in the U.S., at the 9/11 Living Memorial Plaza in Jerusalem September...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
A man lays a flower on a monument engraved with names of victims of the September 11th attacks, during a memorial event marking the 15th anniversary of September 11, 2001 attacks in the U.S., at the 9/11 Living Memorial Plaza in Jerusalem September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
21 / 30
Firefighters arrive for a memorial service at the World Trade Center complex on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Firefighters arrive for a memorial service at the World Trade Center complex on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Firefighters arrive for a memorial service at the World Trade Center complex on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
22 / 30
U.S. soldiers salute during a memorial ceremony to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, in Kabul, Afghanistan September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. soldiers salute during a memorial ceremony to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, in Kabul, Afghanistan September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
U.S. soldiers salute during a memorial ceremony to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, in Kabul, Afghanistan September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
23 / 30
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (R) and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer attend ceremonies to mark the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York, New York, United States September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (R) and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer attend ceremonies to mark the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York, New York,...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (R) and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer attend ceremonies to mark the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York, New York, United States September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
24 / 30
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leaves ceremonies marking the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leaves ceremonies marking the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leaves ceremonies marking the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
25 / 30
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie attend ceremonies to mark the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie attend ceremonies to mark the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie attend ceremonies to mark the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
26 / 30
George Betsill walks through a field of 3,000 U.S. flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks, at a park in Winnetka, Illinois, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

George Betsill walks through a field of 3,000 U.S. flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks, at a park in Winnetka, Illinois, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
George Betsill walks through a field of 3,000 U.S. flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks, at a park in Winnetka, Illinois, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
27 / 30
Maria Genkin from Belgium kisses her son Alexander, 4, as she tells him about the attacks on September 11 as her family visits the National September 11 Memorial, ahead of the 15th anniversary of the attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Maria Genkin from Belgium kisses her son Alexander, 4, as she tells him about the attacks on September 11 as her family visits the National September 11 Memorial, ahead of the 15th anniversary of the attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 10,...more

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Maria Genkin from Belgium kisses her son Alexander, 4, as she tells him about the attacks on September 11 as her family visits the National September 11 Memorial, ahead of the 15th anniversary of the attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
28 / 30
A woman lays her head on a row of names at the National September 11 Memorial, ahead of the 15th anniversary of the attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A woman lays her head on a row of names at the National September 11 Memorial, ahead of the 15th anniversary of the attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
A woman lays her head on a row of names at the National September 11 Memorial, ahead of the 15th anniversary of the attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
29 / 30
"Never Forget" is written in the condensation over the names of the victims at National September 11 Memorial ahead of the 15th anniversary of the attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

"Never Forget" is written in the condensation over the names of the victims at National September 11 Memorial ahead of the 15th anniversary of the attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
"Never Forget" is written in the condensation over the names of the victims at National September 11 Memorial ahead of the 15th anniversary of the attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Haiti's cholera fight

Haiti's cholera fight

Next Slideshows

Haiti's cholera fight

Haiti's cholera fight

U.N.-led foreign funding has dried up for Haiti's fight against cholera, thought to have been introduced by Nepali peacekeepers, triggering a surge of deaths...

Sep 09 2016
North Dakota pipeline protest

North Dakota pipeline protest

The Dakota Access oil pipeline project sparks violent clashes near the construction site, which several Native American tribe oppose, saying it affects sacred...

Sep 09 2016
Starving children of Yemen

Starving children of Yemen

An estimated 320,000 children risk severe acute malnutrition and nearly 10 million children require humanitarian aid to prevent a further deterioration in Yemen...

Sep 09 2016
Gangland, El Salvador

Gangland, El Salvador

Inside the bloody rivalry between the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs.

Sep 09 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast