Remembering 9/11

<p>Luz Maria Arismeldy stands during a moment of silence during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center at Ground Zero in New York September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>A woman, who others with her said was honoring Thomas Tong, who died in the attacks, weeps along the South Pool wall of the 9/11 Memorial during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Craig Ruttle/POOL</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>Lucrezia Susca (L) holds a photo of her daughter Grace Gollante-Susca and Chiara Pesce (R) holds a photo of her son Danny Pesce during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama observe a moment of silence on the 11th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>A member of the U.S. military salutes while standing by the South Pool during the singing of the National Anthem during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Justin Lane/POOL</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>Port Authority Police Officers carry the U.S. flag that flew at the World Trade Center towers during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Justin Lane/POOL</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (L) and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) speak with Miah Afsaruddin during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2012. Afsaruddin's son Nural Miah and daughter in law Shakila Yasmin were killed in the 9/11 attacks. REUTERS/John Moore/POOL</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>Relatives of September 11 victims are pictured as President Barack Obama and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta mark the 11th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the Pentagon near Washington, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>Relatives of 9/11 victims weep as President Barack Obama and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta observe a moment of silence on the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the Pentagon, near Washington, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>Virginia Pacheco, who lost her son Roland Pacheco in the attacks, pauses during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Chang W. Lee/POOL</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>New York City police bugler Gabe Perdomo warms up while standing next to the South Pool during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Justin Lane/POOL</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>A woman holds up a picture of a victim before ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

September 11, 2012

<p>U.S. Army Second Lieutenant Michelle Mudge wipes a tear during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Moore/POOL</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>Pilsoon Kang, who lost her son Joon Koo Kang, who worked at World Trade Center, pauses during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Chang W. Lee/POOL</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>Frances Mercado places a flower on the etched name of her late sister, Myrna T. Maldonado-Agosto, at the North Pool during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Chang W. Lee/POOL</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>Amelia Tedesco of Staten Island, New York, touches the inscribed name of her son-in-law Walter Baran, also of Staten Island, during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2012. Baran was killed on the 90th floor of the south tower during the attacks. REUTERS/Craig Ruttle/POOL</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>Christine Gonda places a picture of firefighter George Kane at the engraving of his name at the South Pool during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Justin Lane/POOL</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>A man carries flowers as he walks along the edge of the North Pool of the 9/11 Memorial during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>People observe a moment of silence during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center at Ground Zero in New York September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>A man stands along Trinity Place before ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center at Ground Zero in New York September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>An unidentified woman sits alone on a bench before a memorial service on the 11th anniversary of the attacks of September 11, 2001 to honor the 184 people who lost their lives when American Airlines flt. 77 crashed into the Pentagon outside Washington, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>Maria Rodriguez wipes her eyes near pictures of a victim before ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2012. Rodriguez lost her son in law Emilio Ortiz during the attacks. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>A U.S. soldier weeps as she attends a ceremony marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the United States, at the NATO base in Kabul September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>A French soldier with the NATO-led international Security Assistance Force (ISAF) reacts as he attends a ceremony marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the United States, at the NATO base in Kabul September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>The Tribute in Light illuminates the sky over New York's lower Manhattan skyline a day ahead of the 11-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>The Tribute in Light illuminates the sky over New York's lower Manhattan skyline a day ahead of the 11-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks as Natsuki of Yokohama, Japan, raises his arms for a portrait from Brooklyn, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>Stella Towers, 10, of Sydney Australia leans into the South Pool during her visit to the 9/11 Memorial, ahead of the 11-year anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center at "ground zero" in New York September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>Workers unveil a U.S. flag over a construction site at the Four World Trade Center ahead of the 11-year anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York on September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta crosses himself after laying a wreath at the Flight 93 National Memorial ahead of the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 10, 2012. The Flight 93 National Memorial was built in honor of the passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93, whose actions on September 11, 2001 led to the hijacked plane being crashed in a field near Shanksvile before it reached the U.S. Capitol in Washington, believed to be its intended target. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool</p>

September 11, 2012

<p>Jeremy Hamilton places a U.S. flag next to a memorial bearing two pieces of steel from the World Trade Center in Weehawken, New Jersey, across from the skyline of New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

September 11, 2012

