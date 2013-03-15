Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 15, 2013 | 3:15pm EDT

Remembering America's war dead

<p>Kisses are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. Section 60 contains graves of soldiers from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Kisses are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. Section 60 contains graves of soldiers from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, March 15, 2013

Kisses are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. Section 60 contains graves of soldiers from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
1 / 20
<p>Stones with messages sit beside a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Stones with messages sit beside a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, March 15, 2013

Stones with messages sit beside a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
2 / 20
<p>Christmas wishes are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Christmas wishes are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, March 15, 2013

Christmas wishes are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
3 / 20
<p>Photos are seen on the headstone of Joshua Mills in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Photos are seen on the headstone of Joshua Mills in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, March 15, 2013

Photos are seen on the headstone of Joshua Mills in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
4 / 20
<p>A hand print, kept safe inside a Ziploc bag, adorns a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A hand print, kept safe inside a Ziploc bag, adorns a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, March 15, 2013

A hand print, kept safe inside a Ziploc bag, adorns a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
5 / 20
<p>Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, March 15, 2013

Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
6 / 20
<p>"Dad" painted on a stone is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

"Dad" painted on a stone is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, March 15, 2013

"Dad" painted on a stone is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
7 / 20
<p>Mementos and photos adorn a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Mementos and photos adorn a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, March 15, 2013

Mementos and photos adorn a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
8 / 20
<p>Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, March 15, 2013

Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
9 / 20
<p>A stone with "Mom" written on it is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A stone with "Mom" written on it is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, March 15, 2013

A stone with "Mom" written on it is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
10 / 20
<p>A "IRQ I served" sticker is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A "IRQ I served" sticker is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, March 15, 2013

A "IRQ I served" sticker is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
11 / 20
<p>Mementos and a medal are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Mementos and a medal are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, March 15, 2013

Mementos and a medal are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
12 / 20
<p>A Washington Redskins tag is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A Washington Redskins tag is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, March 15, 2013

A Washington Redskins tag is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
13 / 20
<p>The word "hero" is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

The word "hero" is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, March 15, 2013

The word "hero" is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
14 / 20
<p>A beer can is seen in front of a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A beer can is seen in front of a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, March 15, 2013

A beer can is seen in front of a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
15 / 20
<p>Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, March 15, 2013

Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
16 / 20
<p>A daughter's grave is seen in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A daughter's grave is seen in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, March 15, 2013

A daughter's grave is seen in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
17 / 20
<p>A stone decorated with "Love you Pappa" is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A stone decorated with "Love you Pappa" is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, March 15, 2013

A stone decorated with "Love you Pappa" is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
18 / 20
<p>Hearts adorn a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Hearts adorn a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, March 15, 2013

Hearts adorn a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
19 / 20
<p>A star written with "Freedom is Not Free!" is seen beside a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A star written with "Freedom is Not Free!" is seen beside a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, March 15, 2013

A star written with "Freedom is Not Free!" is seen beside a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Meet the new Pope

Meet the new Pope

Next Slideshows

Meet the new Pope

Meet the new Pope

Argentina's Jorge Mario Bergoglio will take the name Pope Francis.

Mar 15 2013
China's congress

China's congress

Delegates from across China gather for the annual National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Mar 14 2013
The Pope's first day

The Pope's first day

The world welcomes Pope Francis, as he slips out of the Vatican for a morning prayer visit.

Mar 14 2013
Pope Francis is elected

Pope Francis is elected

Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina is elected to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

Mar 13 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast