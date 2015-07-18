Edition:
United States
Fri Jul 17, 2015

Remembering Eric Garner

A man is detained by New York Police Department officers during a rally marking the anniversary of the police killing of Eric Garner, in New York, July 17, 2015. Family and supporters on Friday marked the anniversary of the police killing of Garner with rallies and vigils demanding police reforms and justice in the controversial case. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A protester is detained by New York Police Department officers during a march for Eric Garner's anniversary who was killed one year ago by police in New York July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A protester shouts slogans against New York Police Department during a rally for Eric Garner who was killed one year ago by police in New York July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A protester is detained by New York Police Department officers during a rally for Eric Garner who was killed one year ago by police in New York July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Protester march for Eric Garner who was killed one year ago by police in New York July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A demonstrator reacts during a protest at the location where Eric Garner was killed on the one year anniversary of his death in New York, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester shouts slogans against New York Police Department during a rally for Eric Garner who was killed one year ago by police in New York July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A protester is detained by New York Police Department officers during a march for Eric Garner's anniversary who was killed one year ago by police in New York July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A demonstrator reacts during a protest at the location where Eric Garner was killed on the one year anniversary of his death in New York, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators gather in protest at the location where Eric Garner was killed on the one year anniversary of his death in New York, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators protest as they march to the location where Eric Garner was killed on the one year anniversary of his death in New York, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department officers try to get protesters away from the street during a march for Eric Garner who was killed one year ago by police in New York July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Protesters march through Times Square taking part in a march for Eric Garner who was killed one year ago by police in New York July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A protester is detained by New York Police Department officers during a rally for Eric Garner who was killed one year ago by police in New York July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A protester is surrounded by New York Police Department officers before being detained during a rally for Eric Garner who was killed one year ago by police in New York July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A demonstrator yells in protest at the location where Eric Garner was killed on the one year anniversary of his death in New York, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department officers keep an eye on protesters at Times Square during a march for Eric Garner who was killed one year ago by police in New York July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Protesters rally and speak out on the one year anniversary of the death of Eric Garner in New York, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators protest as they march to the location where Eric Garner was killed on the one year anniversary of his death in New York, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester holds a placard with an image of Eric Garner during his anniversary after being killed one year ago by police in New York July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

