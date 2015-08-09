Remembering Ferguson

Michael Brown Sr. (C), at the spot where his son was killed, listens with other family members at an event to mark the one-year anniversary of the killing of his son Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 9, 2015. Several hundred people gathered...more

Michael Brown Sr. (C), at the spot where his son was killed, listens with other family members at an event to mark the one-year anniversary of the killing of his son Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 9, 2015. Several hundred people gathered in Ferguson, Missouri, to mark the one-year anniversary of the shooting death of an unarmed black teenager by a white police officer that sparked protests and a national debate on race and justice. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

