Remembering Flight 93
Gordon Felt, whose brother died in Flight 93, leads a tour through the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. On September 11, 2001, one of the four planes overtaken by al Qaeda terrorists crashed into...more
United States Park Rangers walk through the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Emily Schenkel, wearing a pin of her aunt who was a flight attendant that died in Flight 93, speaks to media after touring the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
The time on the morning of September 11, 2001, when the first of four planes overtaken by al Qaeda terrorists crashed into the World Trade Center is chiseled into a path towards the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania,...more
A United States Park Ranger walks through the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A visitor explores the newly opened Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Visitors looked at a photo of the crash site in the newly opened Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Debby Borza, whose daughter, Deora Frances Bodley, died in Flight 93, speaks to media after touring the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
United States Park Rangers walk through the newly opened Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Gordon Felt, whose brother died in Flight 93, leads a tour through the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A United States Park Ranger walks through the newly opened Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Gordon Felt, whose brother died in Flight 93, leads a tour through the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
United States Park Rangers walk through the newly opened Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Gordon Felt, whose brother died in Flight 93, leads a tour through the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Airplane debris, which was recovered from the crash site of Flight 93, are seen featured in the newly opened Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Twisted utensils, which were recovered from the crash site of Flight 93, are seen featured in the newly opened Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A flight seating chart listing passengers and terrorists is featured in the newly opened Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Gordon Felt, whose brother died in Flight 93, leads a tour through the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Ed Root, whose cousin, Lorraine Bay, was a flight attendant that died in Flight 93, speaks to media on a tour through the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Visitors pay their respects at the crash site of Flight 93, a United States National Park Service Memorial which opened on Wednesday in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
United States Park Rangers walk through the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Gordon Felt, whose brother died in Flight 93, leads a tour through the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A general view of the newly opened Flight 93 National Memorial, designed by architect Paul Murdoch, is seen in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Flight 93 souvenirs are advertised in a gift shop near the entrance to the newly opened Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
