Pictures | Wed Jun 10, 2015 | 12:05pm EDT

Remembering Germanwings victims

People throw flowers on hearses carrying coffins with remains of victims of the Germanwings flight 4U 9525 plane disaster as they drive past the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, Germany June 10, 2015, where 16 of the victims went to school. Forty four coffins with the victims' remains from the Germanwings crash on March 24 were flown from France to Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Hearses carrying coffins with remains of victims of the Germanwings flight 4U 9525 plane disaster are escorted by police on highway A52, on their way to the western city of Haltern, Germany June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Workers stand on the staircase lifted to a Lufthansa cargo plane after it landed on the tarmac at the Marseille Provence Airport in Marignane, France, June 9, 2015 as Lufthansa prepares to transport coffins with the remains of 44 victims of the Germanwings Airbus A320 crash from Marseille, France, to Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
An airport vehicle pulls four cargo platforms with coffins on the tarmac at the Marseille Provence Airport in Marignane, France, June 9, 2015 as Lufthansa prepares to transport coffins with the remains of 44 victims of the Germanwings Airbus A320 crash from Marseille, France, to Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Flowers are pictured outside Cologne Cathedral during a memorial service for the 150 victims of Germanwings flight 4U 9525 in Cologne, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A woman walks past a black ribbon commemorating the 150 victims of Germanwings flight 4U 9525 outside Cologne's Cathedral, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr (L) and Germanwings Managing Director Thomas Winkelmann (R) arrive to attend a memorial service for the 150 victims of Germanwings flight 4U 9525 at Sagrada Familia Cathedral in Barcelona, Spain, April 27, 2015. Spain held a state ceremony to remember those killed in the March 24 Germanwings plane crash in the French Alps. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Cologne Cardinal Rainer Woelki speaks during a memorial service for the 150 victims of Germanwings flight 4U 9525 in Cologne's Cathedral, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Oliver Berg/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Spain's King Felipe (L), Queen Letizia (R) and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy give condolences to relatives after a memorial service for the 150 victims of Germanwings flight 4U 9525 at Sagrada Familia Cathedral in Barcelona, Spain, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Toni Albir/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
North Rhine-Westphalia's State Premier Hannelore Kraft walks after speaking during a memorial service for the 150 victims of Germanwings flight 4U 9525 in Cologne's Cathedral, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Oliver Berg/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Hesse State Premier Volker Bouffier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Bundestag President Norbert Lammert, Daniela Schadt, partner of President Joachim Gauck, Gauck and North Rhine-Westphalia's State Premier Hannelore Kraft (L-R) attend a memorial service for the 150 victims of Germanwings flight 4U 9525 in Cologne's Cathedral, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Oliver Berg/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A black ribbon commemorating the 150 victims of Germanwings flight 4U 9525 is pictured before a memorial serice at Cologne's Cathedral, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Women cry outside Cologne Cathedral during a memorial service for the 150 victims of Germanwings flight 4U 9525 in Cologne, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
German flag has a black ribbon attached during a memorial service for the 150 victims of Germanwings flight 4U 9525 in Cologne's Cathedral, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
