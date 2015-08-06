Remembering Hiroshima
A woman reacts after praying for victims in front of the cenotaph for victims of the 1945 atomic bombing, at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima,on the 70th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A Shinto priest pours sake into the Motoyasu River during prayers opposite the Atomic Bomb Dome at sunrise in Hiroshima, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Local residents hold paper lanterns as they walk past the Atomic Bomb Dome during a procession commemorating the victims of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Children perform a die-in in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A girl prays after releasing a paper lantern on the Motoyasu river facing the Atomic Bomb Dome in remembrance of atomic bomb victims on the 70th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Police lead a right-wing protester away from a gathering of anti-war demonstrators during a small rally near the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walks as he attends a ceremony at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Doves fly over the Peace Memorial Park near Atomic Bomb Dome (L) at a ceremony in Hiroshima, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Rose Gottemoeller attend a ceremony at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman reacts as she prays for the atomic bomb victims in front of the cenotaph for the victims of the 1945 atomic bombing, at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A mother and her daughter pray for the atomic bomb victims in front of the cenotaph for the victims of the 1945 atomic bombing, at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People pray at the moment when an atom bomb exploded over Hiroshima 70 years ago during a commemoration ceremony at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man takes a picture of the Atomic Bomb Dome at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman sits in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A child draws the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman prays in front of the cenotaph for the victims of the 1945 atomic bombing, at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Next Slideshows
Rio from above
Aerial views of Brazil's seaside metropolis.
Rio's Olympic countdown
With one year to go the Olympic village is 84 percent complete, and the swimming pool, media center and the three arenas that will host six indoor events are...
Hazy days in China
The struggle against air pollution in China.
Volcano animal sacrifice
Worshipers throw offerings such as livestock and other crops into the volcanic crater of Mount Bromo to give thanks to the Hindu gods.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.