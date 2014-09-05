Edition:
Pictures | Fri Sep 5, 2014

Remembering Joan Rivers

Flowers and mementos are pictured on the star of comedian Joan Rivers on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 05, 2014
Marcia Tysseling stands and cries outside of Mount Sinai hospital on the news that actress Joan Rivers had died in New York September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A person walks by the marquee of The Laugh Factory comedy club put up in honor of comedian Joan Rivers in Los Angeles, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The media stand in front of Mount Sinai hospital on the news that actress Joan Rivers had died, in New York September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Flowers are placed on the ground in a makeshift memorial outside comedian Joan Rivers' former home on the news that the actress had died, in New York September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A sign put up in honor of comedian Joan Rivers is seen at The Comedy Store's The Original Room, in West Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Television journalists report from the star of comedian Joan Rivers on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Flowers and mementos are seen left on the star of comedian Joan Rivers as members of the media report from the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A person cycles under a sign put up in honor of comedian Joan Rivers at The Laugh Factory comedy club in Los Angeles, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

