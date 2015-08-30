Remembering Katrina
Spectators watch as a second-line parade marking the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina passes through the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund Fountain
The All For One brass band performs in a second-line parade marking the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
Dallis Watson and Dillan Joseph (front R) embrace outside of the New Orleans Superdome during the African American Leadership Project's "Hands Around the Superdome" event in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
Marchers marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina walk to the Mercedes Benz Superdome during the African American Leadership Project's "Hands Around the Superdome" event in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
Marchers marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina pray at the Mercedes Benz Superdome during the African American Leadership Project's "Hands Around the Superdome" event in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
The Kinfolk Brass Band performs at a Make It Right Foundation function marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
Tremone Wells, Hurricane Katrina survivor and Lower Ninth Ward resident, walks along the levee of the Industrial Canal one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of the local community listen as U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a speech at the Andrew P. Sanchez Community Center in Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. Obama heralded the progress New Orleans has made...more
U.S. President Barack Obama is welcomed by local residents to an area rebuilt after Hurricane Katrina during a presidential visit to New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. Obama highlighted the "structural inequality" that hurt poor black people in...more
A man and his dog watch a brass band perform on Bourbon Street one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A New Orleans Police Department officer passes by boys tap dancing in the French Quarter one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
U.S. President Barack Obama sits for lunch at Willie Mae's restaurant near downtown during a presidential visit to New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Former U.S. President George W. Bush dances along with the Warren Easton Charter High School marching band one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Local residents of the Lower Ninth Ward stand outside of the Andrew P. Sanchez Community Center as U.S. President Barack Obama arrive to meet with local leaders and deliver a speech in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Former U.S. President George W. Bush poses for a selfie with the Warren Easton Charter High School marching band one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Former U.S. President George W. Bush talks with Ashantae Martin (L) and Ronjae Pleasant at Warren Easton Charter High School one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
A brass band performs in Jackson Square one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Performers from Gallery of the Streets participate in a ceremony at the site of the 2005 Industrial Canal levee failure marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. ...more
A woman marks the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina by taking part in a remembrance and second-line parade down St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
Women pray at the site of the 2005 Industrial Canal levee failure, during a ceremony marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
Next Slideshows
I am fleeing my home, Syria
For many refugees, the path from war-ravaged Syria to Europe runs through Turkey, Greece, Macedonia, Serbia and Hungary.
Scuffle in the West Bank
Palestinians fight with an Israeli soldier while he detains a boy during a protest against Jewish settlements in Nabi Saleh.
Detained at the border
The dramatic moment when a Syrian migrant family is detained after crossing the barbed wire into Hungary.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.