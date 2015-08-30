Edition:
Remembering Katrina

Spectators watch as a second-line parade marking the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina passes through the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund Fountain

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
The All For One brass band performs in a second-line parade marking the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
Dallis Watson and Dillan Joseph (front R) embrace outside of the New Orleans Superdome during the African American Leadership Project's "Hands Around the Superdome" event in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
Marchers marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina walk to the Mercedes Benz Superdome during the African American Leadership Project's "Hands Around the Superdome" event in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
Marchers marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina pray at the Mercedes Benz Superdome during the African American Leadership Project's "Hands Around the Superdome" event in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
The Kinfolk Brass Band performs at a Make It Right Foundation function marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
Tremone Wells, Hurricane Katrina survivor and Lower Ninth Ward resident, walks along the levee of the Industrial Canal one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Members of the local community listen as U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a speech at the Andrew P. Sanchez Community Center in Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. Obama heralded the progress New Orleans has made rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina battered the area 10 years ago but said more needed to be done to overcome poverty and inequality. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
U.S. President Barack Obama is welcomed by local residents to an area rebuilt after Hurricane Katrina during a presidential visit to New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. Obama highlighted the "structural inequality" that hurt poor black people in New Orleans before the devastation of Katrina, during a visit to celebrate the city's progress 10 years after the storm. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
A man and his dog watch a brass band perform on Bourbon Street one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
A New Orleans Police Department officer passes by boys tap dancing in the French Quarter one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
U.S. President Barack Obama sits for lunch at Willie Mae's restaurant near downtown during a presidential visit to New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Former U.S. President George W. Bush dances along with the Warren Easton Charter High School marching band one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Local residents of the Lower Ninth Ward stand outside of the Andrew P. Sanchez Community Center as U.S. President Barack Obama arrive to meet with local leaders and deliver a speech in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Former U.S. President George W. Bush poses for a selfie with the Warren Easton Charter High School marching band one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Former U.S. President George W. Bush talks with Ashantae Martin (L) and Ronjae Pleasant at Warren Easton Charter High School one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
A brass band performs in Jackson Square one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Performers from Gallery of the Streets participate in a ceremony at the site of the 2005 Industrial Canal levee failure marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
A woman marks the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina by taking part in a remembrance and second-line parade down St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
Women pray at the site of the 2005 Industrial Canal levee failure, during a ceremony marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
