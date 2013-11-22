Edition:
Remembering Kennedy

<p>Dealey Plaza is pictured during "The 50th: Honoring the Memory of President John F. Kennedy", a ceremony marking the assassination of President Kennedy in Dallas, Texas November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

<p>Attendees stand with their heads bowed in prayer during the final invocation at the conclusion of ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

<p>A visitor signs a memory book at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A Dallas police officer salutes during ceremonies in Dealey Plaza marking the 50th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

<p>Poet Richard Blanco recites a portion of U.S. President John F. Kennedy's "If Art Is to Nourish" speech during a ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the his assassination, at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston, Massachusetts November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Dallas police officer John La Pietra stands guard at the spot where the first bullet - fired from the 6th floor corner window of the Dallas School Book Depository building directly behind La Pietra -- hit President John F. Kennedy in 1963, during ceremonies commemorating the 50th anniversary of the death of Kennedy in Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

<p>Members of a SEAL team stand beside No Greater Love (NGL) NGO founder Carmella Laspada as she wipes a tear from her eye while paying respects at the grave of President John F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>The Dallas Police Department Honorary Color Guard and the U.S. Naval Academy Men's Glee Club pose in front of a giant JFK banner at the conclusion of ceremonies commemorating the 50th anniversary of the death of President John F. Kennedy in Dealey Plaza in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

<p>The sixth floor window of the Texas Book Depository, where Lee Harvey Oswald was positioned when he shot President John F. Kennedy, is pictured during commemorative ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

<p>The Dallas Metro Police Pipes and Drums corps march up Elm Street where President John F. Kennedy was shot in 1963 at the conclusion of ceremonies commemorating the 50th anniversary of the death of President John F. Kennedy in Dealey Plaza in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

<p>A young girl stands before the grave of President John F. Kennedy November 22, 2013 in Arlington National Cemetery November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Visitors pay their respect at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy at his gravesite in Arlington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>The U.S. flag is pictured at half staff at the White House in Washington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>A silhouette of John F. Kennedy Jr. saluting his father's casket at President John F. Kennedy's state funeral is seen at the JFK Memorial Plaza in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

<p>Christian evangelist Mary Clement of Silver Spring, Maryland, reads from the Bible at the grave of President John F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A visitor to the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum wipes away a tear while watching a video of the state funeral for President Kennedy at the museum in Boston, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Attendees stand with their heads bowed in prayer during the final invocation at the conclusion of ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

<p>A spectator guards his spot atop Dealey Plaza's "Grassy Knoll" looking right down on the site where President John F. Kennedy was shot as crowds gather in Dealey Plaza for commemorative ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

<p>Visitors pay their respect at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy at his gravesite in Arlington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>Flowers adorn the grave of President John F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia November 22, 2013. Today marks the 50th anniversary of Kennedy's assassination. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>The John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza, closed for the day of the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination, is pictured in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

<p>Members of the Kennedy family walk over to Robert and Edward Kennedy's gravesite to pay their respects at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy at his gravesite in Arlington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>The video of "Taps" being played at the state funeral for President Kennedy is reflected in the glasses of a visitor to the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Visitors pay their respects at the grave of President John F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia November 22, 2013. Today marks the 50th anniversary of Kennedy's assassination. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A banner of President John F. Kennedy is pulled into place as crowds gather in Dealey Plaza for commemorative ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

