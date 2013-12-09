Remembering Mandela
Artists and activists attend a candlelight vigil in tribute of former South Africa President Nelson Mandela, in Dhaka December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Artists and activists attend a candlelight vigil in tribute of former South Africa President Nelson Mandela, in Dhaka December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Eight-year-old Mpho Xaba, from Johannesburg, draws on the wall next to the house where Nelson Mandela resided in when he lived in the township of Soweto December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Eight-year-old Mpho Xaba, from Johannesburg, draws on the wall next to the house where Nelson Mandela resided in when he lived in the township of Soweto December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Members of the South African Police Services' (SAPS) elite Special Task Force arrives ahead of Nelson Mandela's national memorial service at First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 9, 2013....more
Members of the South African Police Services' (SAPS) elite Special Task Force arrives ahead of Nelson Mandela's national memorial service at First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Flowers and tributes lay at the foot of a statue of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Parliament Square in central London December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Flowers and tributes lay at the foot of a statue of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Parliament Square in central London December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An image of Nelson Mandela is displayed on a digital screen as workers on scaffolding construct a stage ahead of Mandela's national memorial service at First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 9, 2013....more
An image of Nelson Mandela is displayed on a digital screen as workers on scaffolding construct a stage ahead of Mandela's national memorial service at First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A statue of former South African President Nelson Mandela is seen with the Big Ben clock tower and the Houses of Parliament in the background in central London December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A statue of former South African President Nelson Mandela is seen with the Big Ben clock tower and the Houses of Parliament in the background in central London December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A projection of the face of former South African President Nelson Mandela and his clan name Madiba is projected onto the face of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Wessels
A projection of the face of former South African President Nelson Mandela and his clan name Madiba is projected onto the face of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Wessels
A pair of boxing gloves is seen amongst flowers outside the house where Nelson Mandela died in Johannesburg, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A pair of boxing gloves is seen amongst flowers outside the house where Nelson Mandela died in Johannesburg, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Supporters praise Nelson Mandela through dance and song while rallying through the streets of the Soweto area of Johannesburg December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters praise Nelson Mandela through dance and song while rallying through the streets of the Soweto area of Johannesburg December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Fulham and Aston Villa players applaud for a minute in tribute to former South African President Nelson Mandela ahead of their English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage in London, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Fulham and Aston Villa players applaud for a minute in tribute to former South African President Nelson Mandela ahead of their English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage in London, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
India Harris, age eight, and her sister Kitty, five, stand in front of a Nelson Mandela wall mural shortly after laying bouquets of flowers for the late former South African president in Cape Town December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Wessels
India Harris, age eight, and her sister Kitty, five, stand in front of a Nelson Mandela wall mural shortly after laying bouquets of flowers for the late former South African president in Cape Town December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Wessels
A girl holds a candle during a service for former South African President Nelson Mandela, at the Regina Mundi Church in Soweto December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A girl holds a candle during a service for former South African President Nelson Mandela, at the Regina Mundi Church in Soweto December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A woman cries as she kneels next to a sea of flowers outside the house where Nelson Mandela died in Johannesburg, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman cries as she kneels next to a sea of flowers outside the house where Nelson Mandela died in Johannesburg, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A father and son mourn by a brick wall in the house of Nelson Mandela in Soweto at the outskirts of Johannesburg December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A father and son mourn by a brick wall in the house of Nelson Mandela in Soweto at the outskirts of Johannesburg December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Church groups parade in the streets of Alexandra were the late former South African President Nelson Mandela lived when he first came to Johannesburg December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien
Church groups parade in the streets of Alexandra were the late former South African President Nelson Mandela lived when he first came to Johannesburg December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien
A boy looks on in front of balloons bearing a picture of former South African President Nelson Mandela on Vilakazi Street in Soweto, where Mandela resided when he lived in the township, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A boy looks on in front of balloons bearing a picture of former South African President Nelson Mandela on Vilakazi Street in Soweto, where Mandela resided when he lived in the township, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A child holds a candle in front of the statue of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Parliament Square in central London December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A child holds a candle in front of the statue of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Parliament Square in central London December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Palestinians attend a candlelight vigil in tribute of former South Africa President Nelson Mandela, in Gaza City December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians attend a candlelight vigil in tribute of former South Africa President Nelson Mandela, in Gaza City December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Schoolchildren hold candles and portraits of former South African President Nelson Mandela during a prayer ceremony at a school in the southern Indian city of Chennai, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Schoolchildren hold candles and portraits of former South African President Nelson Mandela during a prayer ceremony at a school in the southern Indian city of Chennai, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A woman leaves flowers at a statue of South Africa's former president Nelson Mandela at South Bank in London December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A woman leaves flowers at a statue of South Africa's former president Nelson Mandela at South Bank in London December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Sophia Anderson, 9, who was born in South Africa, participates in a candlelight vigil in memoriam of Nelson Mandela's death, in Los Angeles, California, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sophia Anderson, 9, who was born in South Africa, participates in a candlelight vigil in memoriam of Nelson Mandela's death, in Los Angeles, California, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People react during a gathering of mourners on Vilakazi Street in Soweto where the former South African President Nelson Mandela resided when he lived in the township, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee
People react during a gathering of mourners on Vilakazi Street in Soweto where the former South African President Nelson Mandela resided when he lived in the township, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee
The marquee of the Apollo Theatre pays respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela in New York, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The marquee of the Apollo Theatre pays respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela in New York, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mourners lay flowers in tribute to former President Nelson Mandela in Sandton, Johannesburg, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Mourners lay flowers in tribute to former President Nelson Mandela in Sandton, Johannesburg, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
The South African flag hangs at half-mast in honor of the death of former South African President Nelson Mandela outside the New York Stock Exchange December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The South African flag hangs at half-mast in honor of the death of former South African President Nelson Mandela outside the New York Stock Exchange December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Schoolgirls hold candles in front of a poster of former South African President Nelson Mandela during a prayer ceremony at a school in the southern Indian city of Chennai, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Schoolgirls hold candles in front of a poster of former South African President Nelson Mandela during a prayer ceremony at a school in the southern Indian city of Chennai, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A woman holds a sign at a gathering in memory of Nelson Mandela outside the South African High Commission across from Trafalgar Square in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A woman holds a sign at a gathering in memory of Nelson Mandela outside the South African High Commission across from Trafalgar Square in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
People mourn the death of former President Nelson Mandela outside Cape Town City Hall, where Mandela made his first speech after his release from his 27-year incarceration, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
People mourn the death of former President Nelson Mandela outside Cape Town City Hall, where Mandela made his first speech after his release from his 27-year incarceration, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Boys look at a poster of former South African President Nelson Mandela as they gather outside Mandela's house after news of his death in Houghton, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Boys look at a poster of former South African President Nelson Mandela as they gather outside Mandela's house after news of his death in Houghton, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man holds candles in front of a mural of former South African President Nelson Mandela (C) and U.S. President Barack Obama in New York, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man holds candles in front of a mural of former South African President Nelson Mandela (C) and U.S. President Barack Obama in New York, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A girl holds a South African national flag as people mourn the death of former President Nelson Mandela outside Cape Town City Hall, where Mandela made his first speech after his release from his 27-year incarceration, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike...more
A girl holds a South African national flag as people mourn the death of former President Nelson Mandela outside Cape Town City Hall, where Mandela made his first speech after his release from his 27-year incarceration, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Flowers and tributes are left on the Nelson Mandela statue on Parliament Square in London December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Flowers and tributes are left on the Nelson Mandela statue on Parliament Square in London December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
People sing and dance during a gathering of mourners on Vilakazi Street in Soweto, where the former South African President Nelson Mandela resided when he lived in the township, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee
People sing and dance during a gathering of mourners on Vilakazi Street in Soweto, where the former South African President Nelson Mandela resided when he lived in the township, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee
A man writes a message on a poster of Nelson Mandela on Vilakazi Street in Soweto where former South African President Nelson Mandela resided when he lived in the township, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee
A man writes a message on a poster of Nelson Mandela on Vilakazi Street in Soweto where former South African President Nelson Mandela resided when he lived in the township, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee
A woman lights a candle at a gathering in memory of Nelson Mandela outside the South African High Commission across from Trafalgar Square in London, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A woman lights a candle at a gathering in memory of Nelson Mandela outside the South African High Commission across from Trafalgar Square in London, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A man pays his respects outside the residence of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man pays his respects outside the residence of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People release paper lanterns after lighting them outside Madiba, a restaurant named in honor of former South African President Nelson Mandela, in the Brooklyn borough of New York December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People release paper lanterns after lighting them outside Madiba, a restaurant named in honor of former South African President Nelson Mandela, in the Brooklyn borough of New York December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman holds a candle outside the house of former South African President Nelson Mandela after news of his death in Houghton, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A woman holds a candle outside the house of former South African President Nelson Mandela after news of his death in Houghton, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A mother consoles her crying son during a gathering for people mourning the death of former South African President Nelson Mandela on Vilakazi Street in Soweto, where Mandela resided when he lived in the township, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan...more
A mother consoles her crying son during a gathering for people mourning the death of former South African President Nelson Mandela on Vilakazi Street in Soweto, where Mandela resided when he lived in the township, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee
Candles burn in an impromptu shrine outside the residence of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Grant Lee Neuenburg
Candles burn in an impromptu shrine outside the residence of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Grant Lee Neuenburg
A man writes a message on a poster of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Vilakazi Street in Soweto where Mandela resided when he lived in the township, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee
A man writes a message on a poster of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Vilakazi Street in Soweto where Mandela resided when he lived in the township, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee
Tiwanna DeMoss-Norman (L) and Omari Norman of Washington D.C. hold candles outside the South Africa embassy after the passing of Nelson Mandela in Washington, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Tiwanna DeMoss-Norman (L) and Omari Norman of Washington D.C. hold candles outside the South Africa embassy after the passing of Nelson Mandela in Washington, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Mourners look at a statue of Nelson Mandela outside the Embassy of South Africa in Washington December 5, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Mourners look at a statue of Nelson Mandela outside the Embassy of South Africa in Washington December 5, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A crowd gathers outside the South Africa embassy near a statue of Nelson Mandela, after his passing, in Washington December 5, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A crowd gathers outside the South Africa embassy near a statue of Nelson Mandela, after his passing, in Washington December 5, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A woman holds a poster outside the house of former South African President Nelson Mandela after news of his death in Houghton, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A woman holds a poster outside the house of former South African President Nelson Mandela after news of his death in Houghton, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Victoria Johnson (R) attends a public meeting along with her daughter Dawn Stephens (L) and granddaughters Anaya (2nd R) and Alyssa Stephens, where a moment of silence was held in memory of former South African President Nelson Mandela at the Charles...more
Victoria Johnson (R) attends a public meeting along with her daughter Dawn Stephens (L) and granddaughters Anaya (2nd R) and Alyssa Stephens, where a moment of silence was held in memory of former South African President Nelson Mandela at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, Michigan December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
People chant slogans outside the house of former South African President Nelson Mandela after news of his death in Houghton, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People chant slogans outside the house of former South African President Nelson Mandela after news of his death in Houghton, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A women cries as she holds a candle and a flower outside former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Houghton, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A women cries as she holds a candle and a flower outside former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Houghton, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Next Slideshows
Festival of Lights
Scenes from the Festival of Lights in Lyon.
Bureaucrats in a conflict zone
Last week, civil servants in the volatile Central African Republic were paid for the first time in four months. An average salary amounts to roughly $80 per...
Deck the White House halls
Children of military families and first lady Michelle Obama make Christmas decorations for the White House.
Lighting the Rockefeller Christmas Tree
People watch as the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center in New York is lit.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.