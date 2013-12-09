Edition:
Remembering Mandela

<p>Artists and activists attend a candlelight vigil in tribute of former South Africa President Nelson Mandela, in Dhaka December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

<p>Eight-year-old Mpho Xaba, from Johannesburg, draws on the wall next to the house where Nelson Mandela resided in when he lived in the township of Soweto December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Members of the South African Police Services' (SAPS) elite Special Task Force arrives ahead of Nelson Mandela's national memorial service at First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>Flowers and tributes lay at the foot of a statue of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Parliament Square in central London December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>An image of Nelson Mandela is displayed on a digital screen as workers on scaffolding construct a stage ahead of Mandela's national memorial service at First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A statue of former South African President Nelson Mandela is seen with the Big Ben clock tower and the Houses of Parliament in the background in central London December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A projection of the face of former South African President Nelson Mandela and his clan name Madiba is projected onto the face of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Wessels</p>

<p>A pair of boxing gloves is seen amongst flowers outside the house where Nelson Mandela died in Johannesburg, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Supporters praise Nelson Mandela through dance and song while rallying through the streets of the Soweto area of Johannesburg December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Fulham and Aston Villa players applaud for a minute in tribute to former South African President Nelson Mandela ahead of their English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage in London, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

<p>India Harris, age eight, and her sister Kitty, five, stand in front of a Nelson Mandela wall mural shortly after laying bouquets of flowers for the late former South African president in Cape Town December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Wessels</p>

<p>A girl holds a candle during a service for former South African President Nelson Mandela, at the Regina Mundi Church in Soweto December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

<p>A woman cries as she kneels next to a sea of flowers outside the house where Nelson Mandela died in Johannesburg, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>A father and son mourn by a brick wall in the house of Nelson Mandela in Soweto at the outskirts of Johannesburg December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Church groups parade in the streets of Alexandra were the late former South African President Nelson Mandela lived when he first came to Johannesburg December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien</p>

<p>A boy looks on in front of balloons bearing a picture of former South African President Nelson Mandela on Vilakazi Street in Soweto, where Mandela resided when he lived in the township, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>A child holds a candle in front of the statue of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Parliament Square in central London December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Palestinians attend a candlelight vigil in tribute of former South Africa President Nelson Mandela, in Gaza City December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

<p>Schoolchildren hold candles and portraits of former South African President Nelson Mandela during a prayer ceremony at a school in the southern Indian city of Chennai, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A woman leaves flowers at a statue of South Africa's former president Nelson Mandela at South Bank in London December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Sophia Anderson, 9, who was born in South Africa, participates in a candlelight vigil in memoriam of Nelson Mandela's death, in Los Angeles, California, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>People react during a gathering of mourners on Vilakazi Street in Soweto where the former South African President Nelson Mandela resided when he lived in the township, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee</p>

<p>The marquee of the Apollo Theatre pays respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela in New York, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Mourners lay flowers in tribute to former President Nelson Mandela in Sandton, Johannesburg, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

<p>The South African flag hangs at half-mast in honor of the death of former South African President Nelson Mandela outside the New York Stock Exchange December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Schoolgirls hold candles in front of a poster of former South African President Nelson Mandela during a prayer ceremony at a school in the southern Indian city of Chennai, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A woman holds a sign at a gathering in memory of Nelson Mandela outside the South African High Commission across from Trafalgar Square in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>People mourn the death of former President Nelson Mandela outside Cape Town City Hall, where Mandela made his first speech after his release from his 27-year incarceration, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

<p>Boys look at a poster of former South African President Nelson Mandela as they gather outside Mandela's house after news of his death in Houghton, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>A man holds candles in front of a mural of former South African President Nelson Mandela (C) and U.S. President Barack Obama in New York, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A girl holds a South African national flag as people mourn the death of former President Nelson Mandela outside Cape Town City Hall, where Mandela made his first speech after his release from his 27-year incarceration, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

<p>Flowers and tributes are left on the Nelson Mandela statue on Parliament Square in London December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>People sing and dance during a gathering of mourners on Vilakazi Street in Soweto, where the former South African President Nelson Mandela resided when he lived in the township, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee</p>

<p>A man writes a message on a poster of Nelson Mandela on Vilakazi Street in Soweto where former South African President Nelson Mandela resided when he lived in the township, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee</p>

<p>A woman lights a candle at a gathering in memory of Nelson Mandela outside the South African High Commission across from Trafalgar Square in London, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A man pays his respects outside the residence of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>People release paper lanterns after lighting them outside Madiba, a restaurant named in honor of former South African President Nelson Mandela, in the Brooklyn borough of New York December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A woman holds a candle outside the house of former South African President Nelson Mandela after news of his death in Houghton, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>A mother consoles her crying son during a gathering for people mourning the death of former South African President Nelson Mandela on Vilakazi Street in Soweto, where Mandela resided when he lived in the township, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee</p>

<p>Candles burn in an impromptu shrine outside the residence of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Grant Lee Neuenburg</p>

<p>A man writes a message on a poster of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Vilakazi Street in Soweto where Mandela resided when he lived in the township, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee</p>

<p>Tiwanna DeMoss-Norman (L) and Omari Norman of Washington D.C. hold candles outside the South Africa embassy after the passing of Nelson Mandela in Washington, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

<p>Mourners look at a statue of Nelson Mandela outside the Embassy of South Africa in Washington December 5, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

<p>A crowd gathers outside the South Africa embassy near a statue of Nelson Mandela, after his passing, in Washington December 5, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

<p>A woman holds a poster outside the house of former South African President Nelson Mandela after news of his death in Houghton, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>Victoria Johnson (R) attends a public meeting along with her daughter Dawn Stephens (L) and granddaughters Anaya (2nd R) and Alyssa Stephens, where a moment of silence was held in memory of former South African President Nelson Mandela at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, Michigan December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>People chant slogans outside the house of former South African President Nelson Mandela after news of his death in Houghton, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>A women cries as she holds a candle and a flower outside former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Houghton, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

