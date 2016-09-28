Remembering MH17

Family members and friends of victims gather in front of a "hedge of compassion", made of thousands of soft toys, during a commemoration ceremony for the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in Nieuwegein, near the central city of Utrecht, the...more

Family members and friends of victims gather in front of a "hedge of compassion", made of thousands of soft toys, during a commemoration ceremony for the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in Nieuwegein, near the central city of Utrecht, the Netherlands, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

