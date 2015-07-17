Remembering MH17
A man carries flowers outside the Dutch embassy to commemorate the victims of the downing of Malaysia Airlines MH17 in eastern Ukraine a year ago, in Kiev, Ukraine July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Family members and friends of victims gather in front of a "hedge of compassion", made of thousands of soft toys, during a commemoration ceremony for the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in Nieuwegein, near the central city of Utrecht, the...more
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks during a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 plane crash, in Nieuwegein, near the central city of Utrecht, Netherlands July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Wong Wai Kuan, who lost her husband Ng Qing Zheng onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, cries during a memorial service to mark the first anniversary of the tragedy, in Sepang, Malaysia, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Flowers and paper airplanes are seen outside the Dutch embassy to commemorate the victims of the downing of Malaysia Airlines MH17 in eastern Ukraine a year ago, in Kiev, Ukraine July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People take part in a procession to attend a commemoration ceremony near the site of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 plane crash in the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 17, 2015. The rebel-held east Ukrainian village where a...more
A relative of an Australian victim of Malaysia Airlines jet MH17 touches a memorial that was unveiled outside Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
An unidentified woman and her grandchild from Indonesia look at the hedge of compassion prior to a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in Nieuwegein, near the central city of Utrecht, Netherlands, July 17,...more
People attend a church service before a commemoration ceremony near the site of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 plane crash in the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kazbek Basaev
Flowers are seen outside the Dutch embassy to commemorate the victims of the downing of Malaysia Airlines MH17 in eastern Ukraine a year ago, as serviceman stands guard in Kiev, Ukraine July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Relatives of passengers killed onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, cry during a memorial service to mark the first anniversary of the tragedy, in Sepang, Malaysia, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A member of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic forces stands guard during a commemoration ceremony at the site of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 plane crash near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 17, 2015....more
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott (C) and his wife Margaret watch as relatives of the Australian victims of Malaysia Airlines jet MH17 place floral tributes at a memorial that was unveiled outside Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, July 17,...more
A relative of Ng Qing Zheng, who was killed onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, cries during a memorial service to mark the first anniversary of the tragedy, in Sepang, Malaysia, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Family members and friends of victims gather in front of a 'hedge of compassion', made of thousands of dolls, during a commemoration ceremony in Nieuwegein, near the central city of Utrecht, Netherlands, Friday, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A relative of an Australian victim of Malaysia Airlines jet MH17 reacts before placing a floral tribute at a memorial that was unveiled outside Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
A wreath is placed on a cross with an inscription that reads "Save and protect" next to the site of the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kazbek...more
