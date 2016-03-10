Remembering Nancy Reagan
Stella Delgado (L), and her mother Yoko Santos pause as they pay their respects beside the casket of Nancy Reagan at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Flowers are placed over the casket of former first lady Nancy Reagan, wife of former President Ronald Reagan, at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Mark Fitzpatrick, Dir. of Information Services and Projects at the library pauses near a photograph of Nancy and Ronald Reagan at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
A woman wipes a tear away as she pauses beside the casket of Nancy Reagan at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
A couple pause as they pay their respects beside the casket of Nancy Reagan at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
People file past the casket of former first lady Nancy Reagan, wife of former President Ronald Reagan, to pay their respects at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
People line the street as the hearse carrying the casket of former first lady Nancy Reagan, wife of former President Ronald Reagan, makes its way to the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Firefighters from Ventura County Fire Department stand on their vehicle above an overpass as they salute the hearse carrying the casket of former first lady Nancy Reagan, enroute to the public viewing at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley,...more
Family members carry the casket of Nancy Reagan, wife of former President Ronald Reagan, to a waiting hearse for the transfer from a funeral home in Santa Monica, California en route to public viewing at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley,...more
Bruce Kalish takes a picture of flowers placed on sign at The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in honor of former First Lady Nancy Reagan, who died at the age of 94, in Simi Valley, California March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
The flag is lowered to half staff over the White House in Washington, to honor the life of former U.S. first lady Nancy Reagan March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Flowers are placed on a sign at The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in honor of former First Lady Nancy Reagan, who died at the age of 94, in Simi Valley, California March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Next Slideshows
Animal mother and child
Adorable offspring in the animal kingdom.
Indonesia's rare solar eclipse
Indonesia last experienced a total eclipse in 1983 and will have to wait another 33 years for the next.
Iditarod race across Alaska
Mushers from around the world embark on the first leg of Alaska's gruelling Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
Habanos in Havana
Cuba's famed Cohiba Tobacco cigar factory opens its doors during the annual Habanos Festival.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.