Remembering Pearl Harbor

Pearl Harbor survivor Robert Coles salutes active U.S. service members after the ceremonies honoring the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Ray Chavez, 104, the oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor, rings the Freedom Bell during the Freedom Bell Opening Ceremony and Bell Ringing at the USS Bowfin Submarine Museum & Park on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. U.S. Marine Corps/Cpl. Wesley Timm

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Jerry Yellin, a former captain and World War Two Army Air Force P-51 pilot, embraces Hiroya Sugano, director general of the Zero Fighter Admirers Club, during the 6th annual Blackened Canteen ceremony at the USS Arizona Memorial, during the 75th Commemoration of the attacks on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. US Navy/Petty Officer 2nd Class Somers Steelman

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Pearl Harbor survivor Delton Walling walks past active U.S. service members after the ceremonies honoring the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Pearl Harbor survivors Delton Walling (C), Gilbert Meyer (R) and U.S. Navy Admiral Margaret Kibben salute during a ceremony honoring the sailors of the USS Utah at the memorial on Ford Island at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Pearl Harbor survivor Bill Hughes, who was aboard the USS Utah when it was attacked, arrives at a ceremony honoring the sailors of the USS Utah at the memorial on Ford Island at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
U.S. Navy sailors watch as the USS Halsey passes the USS Arizona Memorial for the "Pass in Review" during ceremonies honoring the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Pearl Harbor survivor Fred Smith signs his autograph for Melissa Downy before the ceremonies honoring the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Pearl Harbor survivor Delton Walling talks with U.S. Navy Admiral Margaret Kibben before a ceremony honoring the sailors of the USS Utah at the memorial on Ford Island at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Pearl Harbor survivor Bill Hughes, who was aboard the USS Utah when it was attacked, arrives at a ceremony honoring the sailors of the USS Utah at the memorial on Ford Island at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Pearl Harbor survivor Bill Hughes, who was aboard the USS Utah when it was attacked, arrives at a ceremony honoring the sailors of the USS Utah at the memorial on Ford Island at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
U.S. Marines walk onto the USS Arizona memorial during the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in Honolulu. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Pearl Harbor survivor Milton Mapou poses for a picture with Lisa Kahakalau-Ono before ceremonies honoring the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Pearl Harbor survivor Loren Bruner waits for the ceremonies honoring the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Pearl Harbor survivor Delton Walling walks with family members during a ceremony honoring the sailors of the USS Utah at the memorial on Ford Island at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Pearl Harbor survivor Delton Walling talks to well wishers before the ceremonies honoring the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Emery Arsenault, a 95-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor, attends an event honoring 30 surviving World War II veterans who will travel to Hawaii to attend ceremonies for the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. REUTERS/Ted Soqui

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
James Leavelle, a 96-year-old Pearl Harbor Survivor, attends an event honoring 30 surviving World War II veterans who will travel to Hawaii to attend ceremonies for the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Ted Soqui

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Nelson Mitchell, a 97-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor, attends an event honoring 30 surviving World War II veterans who will travel to Hawaii to attend ceremonies for the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Ted Soqui

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Tom Person, a 95-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor, attends an event honoring 30 surviving World War II veterans who will travel to Hawaii to attend ceremonies for the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Ted Soqui

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Tom Person, a 95-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor, salutes during the national anthem at an event honoring 30 surviving World War II veterans who will travel to Hawaii to attend ceremonies for the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Ted Soqui

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
