Pictures | Mon Dec 7, 2015 | 10:40pm EST

Remembering Pearl Harbor

The recovered canteen of a U.S. B29 bomber pilot that crashed in Japan during World War Two sits on display during the "Blackened Canteen" ceremony aboard the USS Arizona Memorial honoring the 74th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

The recovered canteen of a U.S. B29 bomber pilot that crashed in Japan during World War Two sits on display during the "Blackened Canteen" ceremony aboard the USS Arizona Memorial honoring the 74th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
The recovered canteen of a U.S. B29 bomber pilot that crashed in Japan during World War Two sits on display during the "Blackened Canteen" ceremony aboard the USS Arizona Memorial honoring the 74th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Pearl Harbor survivors (L to R) Armando Gallela, Clark Simmons, and Aaron Chabin salute during a singing of the Star Spangled Banner during a ceremony on the Intrepid Sea, Air, & Space Museum in New York, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pearl Harbor survivors (L to R) Armando Gallela, Clark Simmons, and Aaron Chabin salute during a singing of the Star Spangled Banner during a ceremony on the Intrepid Sea, Air, & Space Museum in New York, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Pearl Harbor survivors (L to R) Armando Gallela, Clark Simmons, and Aaron Chabin salute during a singing of the Star Spangled Banner during a ceremony on the Intrepid Sea, Air, & Space Museum in New York, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pearl Harbor survivors (L to R) Armando Gallela, Clark Simmons, and Aaron Chabin toss a commemorative wreath off the fantail of the USS Intrepid into New York Harbor December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pearl Harbor survivors (L to R) Armando Gallela, Clark Simmons, and Aaron Chabin toss a commemorative wreath off the fantail of the USS Intrepid into New York Harbor December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Pearl Harbor survivors (L to R) Armando Gallela, Clark Simmons, and Aaron Chabin toss a commemorative wreath off the fantail of the USS Intrepid into New York Harbor December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
USS Arizona survivor Lou Conter (L) and Pearl Harbor survivor John Hughes attend a wreath presentation aboard the USS Arizona memorial at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

USS Arizona survivor Lou Conter (L) and Pearl Harbor survivor John Hughes attend a wreath presentation aboard the USS Arizona memorial at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
USS Arizona survivor Lou Conter (L) and Pearl Harbor survivor John Hughes attend a wreath presentation aboard the USS Arizona memorial at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
USS Arizona memorial can be seen at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

USS Arizona memorial can be seen at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
USS Arizona memorial can be seen at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
USS Arizona survivor Lou Conter salutes the names of his fallen shipmates on the "Remembrance Wall' aboard the USS Arizona memorial at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

USS Arizona survivor Lou Conter salutes the names of his fallen shipmates on the "Remembrance Wall' aboard the USS Arizona memorial at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
USS Arizona survivor Lou Conter salutes the names of his fallen shipmates on the "Remembrance Wall' aboard the USS Arizona memorial at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Pearl Harbor survivor Clark Simmons smiles before a ceremony on the USS Intrepid Museum in New York December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pearl Harbor survivor Clark Simmons smiles before a ceremony on the USS Intrepid Museum in New York December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Pearl Harbor survivor Clark Simmons smiles before a ceremony on the USS Intrepid Museum in New York December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Navy sailors salute during the "Pass and Review" as the USS Pebble passes the USS Arizona memorial during ceremonies at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

U.S. Navy sailors salute during the "Pass and Review" as the USS Pebble passes the USS Arizona memorial during ceremonies at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
U.S. Navy sailors salute during the "Pass and Review" as the USS Pebble passes the USS Arizona memorial during ceremonies at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Pearl Harbor survivor John Mattrusse and his wife Miriam Hoppe depart the USS Arizona memorial at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Pearl Harbor survivor John Mattrusse and his wife Miriam Hoppe depart the USS Arizona memorial at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Pearl Harbor survivor John Mattrusse and his wife Miriam Hoppe depart the USS Arizona memorial at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Pearl Harbor survivor Armando Gallela smiles before a ceremony on the USS Intrepid Museum in New York December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pearl Harbor survivor Armando Gallela smiles before a ceremony on the USS Intrepid Museum in New York December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Pearl Harbor survivor Armando Gallela smiles before a ceremony on the USS Intrepid Museum in New York December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dr. Hiroya Sugano (C), former World War Two B25 bomber pilot Jack DeTour (L) and former World War Two Japanese fighter pilot Shiro Wakita pour bourbon whiskey into the "Remembrance Well" aboard the USS Arizona Memorial during the "Blackened Canteen" ceremony in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Dr. Hiroya Sugano (C), former World War Two B25 bomber pilot Jack DeTour (L) and former World War Two Japanese fighter pilot Shiro Wakita pour bourbon whiskey into the "Remembrance Well" aboard the USS Arizona Memorial during the "Blackened Canteen"...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Dr. Hiroya Sugano (C), former World War Two B25 bomber pilot Jack DeTour (L) and former World War Two Japanese fighter pilot Shiro Wakita pour bourbon whiskey into the "Remembrance Well" aboard the USS Arizona Memorial during the "Blackened Canteen" ceremony in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
U.S. Navy EN2 Jason Sargeant and Pearl Harbor survivor Joe Bailey pose for a "selfie" before ceremonies at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

U.S. Navy EN2 Jason Sargeant and Pearl Harbor survivor Joe Bailey pose for a "selfie" before ceremonies at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
U.S. Navy EN2 Jason Sargeant and Pearl Harbor survivor Joe Bailey pose for a "selfie" before ceremonies at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Pearl Harbor survivor Aaron Chabin smiles before a ceremony on the USS Intrepid Museum in New York December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pearl Harbor survivor Aaron Chabin smiles before a ceremony on the USS Intrepid Museum in New York December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Pearl Harbor survivor Aaron Chabin smiles before a ceremony on the USS Intrepid Museum in New York December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
USS Arizona survivor Lou Conter (L) and Pearl Harbor survivors John Hughes (C) and Edwin Schuler laugh after a wreath presentation aboard the USS Arizona memorial at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

USS Arizona survivor Lou Conter (L) and Pearl Harbor survivors John Hughes (C) and Edwin Schuler laugh after a wreath presentation aboard the USS Arizona memorial at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
USS Arizona survivor Lou Conter (L) and Pearl Harbor survivors John Hughes (C) and Edwin Schuler laugh after a wreath presentation aboard the USS Arizona memorial at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Sailors aboard the USS Pebble salute as they pass the USS Arizona memorial at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Sailors aboard the USS Pebble salute as they pass the USS Arizona memorial at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Sailors aboard the USS Pebble salute as they pass the USS Arizona memorial at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
