Remembering Pearl Harbor
The recovered canteen of a U.S. B29 bomber pilot that crashed in Japan during World War Two sits on display during the "Blackened Canteen" ceremony aboard the USS Arizona Memorial honoring the 74th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the...more
Pearl Harbor survivors (L to R) Armando Gallela, Clark Simmons, and Aaron Chabin salute during a singing of the Star Spangled Banner during a ceremony on the Intrepid Sea, Air, & Space Museum in New York, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pearl Harbor survivors (L to R) Armando Gallela, Clark Simmons, and Aaron Chabin toss a commemorative wreath off the fantail of the USS Intrepid into New York Harbor December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
USS Arizona survivor Lou Conter (L) and Pearl Harbor survivor John Hughes attend a wreath presentation aboard the USS Arizona memorial at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
USS Arizona memorial can be seen at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
USS Arizona survivor Lou Conter salutes the names of his fallen shipmates on the "Remembrance Wall' aboard the USS Arizona memorial at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Pearl Harbor survivor Clark Simmons smiles before a ceremony on the USS Intrepid Museum in New York December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Navy sailors salute during the "Pass and Review" as the USS Pebble passes the USS Arizona memorial during ceremonies at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Pearl Harbor survivor John Mattrusse and his wife Miriam Hoppe depart the USS Arizona memorial at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Pearl Harbor survivor Armando Gallela smiles before a ceremony on the USS Intrepid Museum in New York December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dr. Hiroya Sugano (C), former World War Two B25 bomber pilot Jack DeTour (L) and former World War Two Japanese fighter pilot Shiro Wakita pour bourbon whiskey into the "Remembrance Well" aboard the USS Arizona Memorial during the "Blackened Canteen"...more
U.S. Navy EN2 Jason Sargeant and Pearl Harbor survivor Joe Bailey pose for a "selfie" before ceremonies at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Pearl Harbor survivor Aaron Chabin smiles before a ceremony on the USS Intrepid Museum in New York December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
USS Arizona survivor Lou Conter (L) and Pearl Harbor survivors John Hughes (C) and Edwin Schuler laugh after a wreath presentation aboard the USS Arizona memorial at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015....more
Sailors aboard the USS Pebble salute as they pass the USS Arizona memorial at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space in 2015.
Chavismo shaken in Venezuela
For the first time in 16 years the "Chavismo" movement, named for former socialist President Hugo Chavez, has lost its majority in the Venezuela assembly.
India's flood of a century
Hundreds have died in southern India after the heaviest rains in over a century.
Venezuela opposition claims victory
The "Chavismo" movement loses its legislative majority for the first time in 16 years.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.