Remembering Srebrenica
A woman stands in front of the Memorial Center during a reburial ceremony of 136 newly identified victims in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
People carry the coffin of one of the 136 newly identified victims during a reburial ceremony in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A woman mourns among graves in Memorial Center Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A woman prays next to a grave in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Former Dutch prime minister Wim Kok looks at photographs as he arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A woman reacts during a reburial ceremony of 136 newly identified victims in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Theodor Meron, President of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015....more
People sit around graves and tombstones at the Memorial Center Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Former U.S. president Bill Clinton hugs Munira Subasic, the president of Mothers of Srebrenica association as he arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina...more
Queen Noor Al Hussein of Jordan, a member of the 'Mothers of Srebrenica' association and Princess Anne of Britain (L-R) listen during a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and...more
Women cry near the grave of their relative, who is amongst the 136 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre that have been lined up for a joint burial, in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovinain Memorial center Potocari, Bosnia and...more
Former United States president Bill Clinton arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Women cry near the grave of their relative, who is amongst the 136 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre that have been lined up for a joint burial, in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovinain Memorial center Potocari, Bosnia and...more
A woman cries near coffins containing the body of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Candles are lit between papers with numbers symbolizing the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre during a commemoration in downtown Belgrade, Serbia July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
