Remembering the Armenian massacre
Silvard Atajyan, 103, sits at home during an interview with Reuters in Yerevan, April 20, 2015. Now 103 years old, Atajyan remembers vividly when French soldiers saved her, her sister and their parents from the mass killings by Ottoman Turks that 100...more
Demonstrators attend a torch-bearing march marking the centenary of the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks in Yerevan, Armenia April 24, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Children raise a giant Armenian flag as they march in front of the Greek Parliament building during a demonstration in central Athens, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
Members of the Armenian clergy take part in a mass marking the 100th anniversary of the mass killings of 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turkish forces, in Jerusalem's Old City April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Armenian woman lights a candle during a mass marking the 100th anniversary of the mass killings of 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turkish forces, in Jerusalem's Old City April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Armenians take part in a mass marking the 100th anniversary of the mass killings of 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turkish forces, in Jerusalem's Old City April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Demonstrators shout slogans during a torch-bearing march marking the centenary of the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks in Yerevan, Armenia, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People attend a commemoration ceremony to mark the centenary of the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex in Yerevan, Armenia, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
The numbers 1915 are formed with candles during a memorial march by Armenians in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People attend a commemoration ceremony at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex in Yerevan, Armenia, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Demonstrators hold candles and pictures of Armenian victims during a commemoration for the victims in Istanbul, Turkey April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A woman prays in memory of the victims at Armenia's main cathedral in Echmiadzin, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Honor guards take part in a commemoration ceremony at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex in Yerevan, Armenia, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
The Armenian female choir of St. Geghard Cloister sings during an Ecumenical service at the cathedral in Berlin, Germany April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Armenians hold up national flags during a memorial march after an Ecumenical service at the cathedral in Berlin, Germany April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Historical photographs of mass killings of Armenians are displayed at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Museum in Yerevan, Armenia April 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A general view of the congregation attending an Ecumenical service at the cathedral in Berlin, Germany April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II (C) leads a canonization ceremony for the victims of the mass killings at the open-air altar of Armenia's main cathedral, Echmiadzin, in Vagharshapat, Armenia April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo
People mourn at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Museum in Yerevan, Armenia April 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Priests attend a canonization ceremony for the victims of mass killings at the open-air altar of Armenia's main cathedral in Echmiadzin, Armenia April 23, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Members of the Armenian community attend a memorial march in Jerusalem's Old City April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a commemoration ceremony in Yerevan, Armenia, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
A member of the Armenian community attends a memorial service in Jerusalem's Old City April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A woman lights a candle in memory of the victims at Armenia's main cathedral in Echmiadzin, Armenia April 23, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Members of the Armenian community attend a memorial march in Jerusalem's Old City April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People mourn at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Museum in Yerevan, Armenia April 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Next Slideshows
Chile volcano comes to life
Volcano Calbuco erupts for the first time in more than five decades.
Yemen civilians in the crossfire
Living amidst the violence of the conflict in Yemen.
Dispute over the Sugar Pine Mine
The owners of an Oregon gold mine have called in armed activists amid a bitter land use dispute with the U.S. government.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.