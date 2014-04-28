Remembering the Holocaust
Israeli soldiers stand still as a two-minute air raid siren is sounded marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at Kibbutz Yad Mordechai, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers stand still as a two-minute air raid siren is sounded marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at Kibbutz Yad Mordechai, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli woman is comforted as she cries in the Hall of Remembrance during a ceremony entitled "Unto Every Person There is a Name," marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli woman is comforted as she cries in the Hall of Remembrance during a ceremony entitled "Unto Every Person There is a Name," marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A nun lays a wreath after a ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A nun lays a wreath after a ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People stand still as a two-minute air raid siren is sounded marking Holocaust Remembrance Day in Jerusalem April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People stand still as a two-minute air raid siren is sounded marking Holocaust Remembrance Day in Jerusalem April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israel's President Shimon Peres lays a wreath during a ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Menahem Kahana/Pool
Israel's President Shimon Peres lays a wreath during a ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Menahem Kahana/Pool
A dog looks out a car window as a driver stands still during the sounding of an air raid siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day in Tel Aviv April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A dog looks out a car window as a driver stands still during the sounding of an air raid siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day in Tel Aviv April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's President Shimon Peres stand still as an air raid siren sounds marking Holocaust Remembrance Day during a memorial ceremony at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem April 28, 2014....more
Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's President Shimon Peres stand still as an air raid siren sounds marking Holocaust Remembrance Day during a memorial ceremony at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Menahem Kahana/Pool
An Israeli places a flower beside the name of the World War Two Nazi concentration camp Bergen Belsen during a ceremony entitled "Unto Every Person There is a Name," marking Holocaust Remembrance Day in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem in...more
An Israeli places a flower beside the name of the World War Two Nazi concentration camp Bergen Belsen during a ceremony entitled "Unto Every Person There is a Name," marking Holocaust Remembrance Day in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People stand still as a two-minute air raid siren is sounded marking Holocaust Remembrance Day in Tel Aviv April 28, 2014.REUTERS/Nir Elias
People stand still as a two-minute air raid siren is sounded marking Holocaust Remembrance Day in Tel Aviv April 28, 2014.REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli soldiers stand still as a two-minute air raid siren is sounded marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at Kibbutz Yad Mordechai, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers stand still as a two-minute air raid siren is sounded marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at Kibbutz Yad Mordechai, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Next Slideshows
Spring in the city
People in New York enjoy the outdoors with the arrival of warmer weather.
Tiny dancers
The School of American Ballet holds auditions for over 600 beginner ballet students, who will be selected to fill the 120 spots available to study the dance on...
Remembering the war dead
Australia and New Zealand commemorate those who died in service on ANZAC Day.
Domo arigato Mr. Asimo
Snapshots of Honda Motor's humanoid robot Asimo.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.