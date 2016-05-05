Remembering the Holocaust
A man walks in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau (Auschwitz II) as thousands of people, mostly youth from all over the world gathered for the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust in Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland...more
Beach-goers stand still as a two-minute siren marking annual Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel is sounded in Netanya, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man hugs a woman in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People march in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A couple walks on railway tracks in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A man reacts as he sits on the railway tracks in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A man holds an Israeli flag in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau (Auschwitz II). REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People wave Israeli flags in front of a gate with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Michael Tal, Director of the Artifacts Department in Yad Vashem, holds a shoe belonging to a child Holocaust victim, during an event unveiling original artifacts to the public which are not on general display, on annual Holocaust Remembrance Day in...more
Israeli soldiers stand guard during a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Dan Balilty/Pool
Wreaths are seen next to a sculpture during a ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at Warsaw Ghetto Square at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Flowers placed by Holocaust survivors and their relatives next to the name of a former concentration camp are seen during a ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Holocaust survivor Eliezer Lev Zion, born in Germany in 1927 and released from Ardeche detention camp in France in 1940, speaks to Israeli border policemen during a Jewish National Fund ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel....more
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Prisoners take part in a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel at Rimonim Prison, central Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
