Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack
White roses are placed on a chair along the Promenade des Anglais as part of the commemorations of last year's July 14 fatal truck attack on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndR) reacts next to Nice's mayor Christian Estrosi, Prince Albert II of Monaco and former French presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy, during the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A French flag with a tribute for a victim is seen on the Promenade des Anglais. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
Tourists stand by a structure on the eve of the commemorations. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People look at the parade of French Navy soldiers as part of the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
People stick the names of the 86 victims to form a heart during the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People look at photos of victims on the Promenade des Anglais as part of the commemorations. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
Alpha jets of the Patrouille de France take part in the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Prince Albert II of Monaco (L) greets singer Bono as he arrives to attend the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets former French president Nicolas Sarkozy (C) who stands besides Francois Hollande (2ndL) at the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man looks at memorials to victims on the Promenade des Anglais. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
Mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi (R) awards the Legion of Honneur to Franck Terrier during the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Waitresses of a bar on the Promenade des Anglais hang a poster on the eve of the anniversary. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Armed French soldiers patrol along the Promenade des Anglais. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Eighty-six tribute lights illuminate the night during a rehearsal on the eve of the anniversary. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
