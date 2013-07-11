Edition:
Remembering the Srebrenica massacre

<p>A Bosnian woman cries on the coffin of a relative, which is one of the 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. The bodies of the recently identified victims will be transported to the memorial centre in Potocari where they will be buried on July 11 marking the 18th anniversary of the massacre in which Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic killed up to 8,000 Muslim men and boys and buried them in mass graves. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>A Bosnian woman cries beside the coffin of a relative, which is one of the 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>A Bosnian woman embraces the coffin of a relative, which is one of the 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>A Bosnian woman cries over the grave of a relative beside other open graves, where 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre will be lowered into, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Bosnian woman cry beside coffins of relatives, which are amongst the 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>A Bosnian child cries as he touches the coffin of a relative, which is one of 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Bosnian women cry near graves of relatives, where 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre will be lowered into, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Bosnians pray in front of 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Bosnian woman cry beside coffins of relatives, which are amongst the 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Bosnians carry coffins of 409 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in the Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Bosnians carry coffins of 409 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in the Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Bosnians stand behind a memorial plaque, inscribed with the names of victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, before praying in front of 409 coffins of newly identified victims in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>A Bosnian woman searches for her relative after 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre were uncovered, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Members of the Bosnian Army carry two of the 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 10, 2013. The bodies of the recently identified victims will be buried on July 11 marking the 18th anniversary of the massacre in which Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic killed up to 8,000 Muslim men and boys and buried them in mass graves. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic (BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Tags: SOCIETY CIVIL UNREST)</p>

<p>A Bosnian woman tries to find the grave of her relative in Memorial Center Potocari near Srebrenica July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>A Bosnian woman cries near a relative's coffin, which is one of the 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>A Bosnian man prays near the coffin of his relative, which is one of the 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in the Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Bosnians cry near coffin of their relative, one of 409 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Memorial Center Potocari near Srebrenica July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Bosnian women pray near the coffin of their relative, one of 409 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Memorial Center Potocari, near Srebrenica July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Bosnian men unload coffins of the 409 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre from a truck in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>A Bosnian man walks near the 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Bosnian women cry while watching a truck, one of three carrying 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>A child holds a big placard with portraits of people killed in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, while watching a truck, one of three carrying 409 coffins of newly identified victims of massacre, in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>A Bosnian woman holding a child touches one of the three trucks carrying 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

