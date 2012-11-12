Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 12, 2012 | 8:40am EST

Remembering the veterans

<p>A veteran marches up 5th Avenue during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A veteran marches up 5th Avenue during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, November 12, 2012

A veteran marches up 5th Avenue during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 30
<p>Members of the Army march up 5th Avenue during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Members of the Army march up 5th Avenue during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, November 12, 2012

Members of the Army march up 5th Avenue during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
2 / 30
<p>A man holds up a "Thank You" sign during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A man holds up a "Thank You" sign during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, November 12, 2012

A man holds up a "Thank You" sign during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 30
<p>Former mayor of New York and Grand Marshal of the parade Ed Koch shakes hands with a boy at the start of the parade as former mayor David Dinkins (L) looks on during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Former mayor of New York and Grand Marshal of the parade Ed Koch shakes hands with a boy at the start of the parade as former mayor David Dinkins (L) looks on during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri more

Monday, November 12, 2012

Former mayor of New York and Grand Marshal of the parade Ed Koch shakes hands with a boy at the start of the parade as former mayor David Dinkins (L) looks on during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 30
<p>U.S. Marines reverently hold the American flag during Veterans Day pregame ceremonies before the NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Jets in Seattle November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

U.S. Marines reverently hold the American flag during Veterans Day pregame ceremonies before the NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Jets in Seattle November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Monday, November 12, 2012

U.S. Marines reverently hold the American flag during Veterans Day pregame ceremonies before the NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Jets in Seattle November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
5 / 30
<p>Members of the Royal Canadian Artillery are enveloped in smoke while firing a 21-gun salute during Remembrance Day ceremonies on the waterfront in Vancouver November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark </p>

Members of the Royal Canadian Artillery are enveloped in smoke while firing a 21-gun salute during Remembrance Day ceremonies on the waterfront in Vancouver November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Monday, November 12, 2012

Members of the Royal Canadian Artillery are enveloped in smoke while firing a 21-gun salute during Remembrance Day ceremonies on the waterfront in Vancouver November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
6 / 30
<p>A man holds up American flags during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A man holds up American flags during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, November 12, 2012

A man holds up American flags during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
7 / 30
<p>World War Two veteran William Sims salutes while his daughter holds a picture of him from the war during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle </p>

World War Two veteran William Sims salutes while his daughter holds a picture of him from the war during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

Monday, November 12, 2012

World War Two veteran William Sims salutes while his daughter holds a picture of him from the war during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

Close
8 / 30
<p>Members of the Marine Corps march up 5th Avenue during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Members of the Marine Corps march up 5th Avenue during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, November 12, 2012

Members of the Marine Corps march up 5th Avenue during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
9 / 30
<p>Cincinnati Bengals fans pay tribute to Veterans Day before the start of their game against the New York Giants in their NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II </p>

Cincinnati Bengals fans pay tribute to Veterans Day before the start of their game against the New York Giants in their NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Monday, November 12, 2012

Cincinnati Bengals fans pay tribute to Veterans Day before the start of their game against the New York Giants in their NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Close
10 / 30
<p>A woman on roller skates holds an American Flag as she goes up 5th Avenue during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A woman on roller skates holds an American Flag as she goes up 5th Avenue during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, November 12, 2012

A woman on roller skates holds an American Flag as she goes up 5th Avenue during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 30
<p>Carol Romeo holds up a photo of her father, Jack Romeo, a World War II veteran during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Carol Romeo holds up a photo of her father, Jack Romeo, a World War II veteran during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, November 12, 2012

Carol Romeo holds up a photo of her father, Jack Romeo, a World War II veteran during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
12 / 30
<p>Members of the Coast Guard ride a float up 5th Avenue during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Members of the Coast Guard ride a float up 5th Avenue during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, November 12, 2012

Members of the Coast Guard ride a float up 5th Avenue during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
13 / 30
<p>A woman holds up a "Thank You" sign during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A woman holds up a "Thank You" sign during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, November 12, 2012

A woman holds up a "Thank You" sign during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
14 / 30
<p>Veterans sit and talk at the start of the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Veterans sit and talk at the start of the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, November 12, 2012

Veterans sit and talk at the start of the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
15 / 30
<p>People grieve at a gravesite in Section 60, an area where members of the U.S. military who were killed in action in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried, during Veterans Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

People grieve at a gravesite in Section 60, an area where members of the U.S. military who were killed in action in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried, during Veterans Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11,...more

Monday, November 12, 2012

People grieve at a gravesite in Section 60, an area where members of the U.S. military who were killed in action in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried, during Veterans Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
16 / 30
<p>Members of a Veterans of Foreign Wars honor guard march in with flags during the Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2012. President Barack Obama delivered remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Members of a Veterans of Foreign Wars honor guard march in with flags during the Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2012. President Barack Obama delivered remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst more

Monday, November 12, 2012

Members of a Veterans of Foreign Wars honor guard march in with flags during the Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2012. President Barack Obama delivered remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
17 / 30
<p>President Barack Obama (L) and U.S. Army General Michael S. Linnington, Commanding General of the Military District of Washington, bow their heads during a wreath-laying ceremony for Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

President Barack Obama (L) and U.S. Army General Michael S. Linnington, Commanding General of the Military District of Washington, bow their heads during a wreath-laying ceremony for Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia,...more

Monday, November 12, 2012

President Barack Obama (L) and U.S. Army General Michael S. Linnington, Commanding General of the Military District of Washington, bow their heads during a wreath-laying ceremony for Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
18 / 30
<p>President Barack Obama (C) hugs a grieving family member in Section 60, an area where members of the U.S. military who were killed in action in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried, during Veterans Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

President Barack Obama (C) hugs a grieving family member in Section 60, an area where members of the U.S. military who were killed in action in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried, during Veterans Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery in...more

Monday, November 12, 2012

President Barack Obama (C) hugs a grieving family member in Section 60, an area where members of the U.S. military who were killed in action in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried, during Veterans Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
19 / 30
<p>A Filipino soldier takes a break besides a memorial hall, where names of fallen U.S. soldiers are recorded on the walls, before the start of the annual Veterans Day celebration at the American Cemetery in Taguig City, metro Manila November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco </p>

A Filipino soldier takes a break besides a memorial hall, where names of fallen U.S. soldiers are recorded on the walls, before the start of the annual Veterans Day celebration at the American Cemetery in Taguig City, metro Manila November 11, 2012....more

Monday, November 12, 2012

A Filipino soldier takes a break besides a memorial hall, where names of fallen U.S. soldiers are recorded on the walls, before the start of the annual Veterans Day celebration at the American Cemetery in Taguig City, metro Manila November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
20 / 30
<p>Canada's Governor General David Johnston (C) salutes members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) while Silver Cross Mother Roxanne Priede looks on at the National War Memorial during Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa November 11, 2012. Priede, whose son Darrell Priede died while serving in Afghanistan in 2007, was chosen Silver Cross Mother to represent all Canadian mothers who have lost children in service to their country. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle </p>

Canada's Governor General David Johnston (C) salutes members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) while Silver Cross Mother Roxanne Priede looks on at the National War Memorial during Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa November 11, 2012....more

Monday, November 12, 2012

Canada's Governor General David Johnston (C) salutes members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) while Silver Cross Mother Roxanne Priede looks on at the National War Memorial during Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa November 11, 2012. Priede, whose son Darrell Priede died while serving in Afghanistan in 2007, was chosen Silver Cross Mother to represent all Canadian mothers who have lost children in service to their country. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

Close
21 / 30
<p>Visiting Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper (back) walks with a World War Two veteran at Sai Wan War Cemetery as he attends a Remembrance Day ceremony in Hong Kong November 11, 2012. About 2,000 Canadian soldiers were sent to the former British colony in November 1941, and more than 550 died on the battlefield or in prison camps. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Visiting Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper (back) walks with a World War Two veteran at Sai Wan War Cemetery as he attends a Remembrance Day ceremony in Hong Kong November 11, 2012. About 2,000 Canadian soldiers were sent to the former British...more

Monday, November 12, 2012

Visiting Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper (back) walks with a World War Two veteran at Sai Wan War Cemetery as he attends a Remembrance Day ceremony in Hong Kong November 11, 2012. About 2,000 Canadian soldiers were sent to the former British colony in November 1941, and more than 550 died on the battlefield or in prison camps. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
22 / 30
<p>A shaft of light falls onto the Armed Forces Memorial during Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

A shaft of light falls onto the Armed Forces Memorial during Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Monday, November 12, 2012

A shaft of light falls onto the Armed Forces Memorial during Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
23 / 30
<p>A shaft of light falls on a cross during Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

A shaft of light falls on a cross during Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Monday, November 12, 2012

A shaft of light falls on a cross during Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
24 / 30
<p>A member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) lays a wreath at the National War Memorial during Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle </p>

A member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) lays a wreath at the National War Memorial during Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

Monday, November 12, 2012

A member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) lays a wreath at the National War Memorial during Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

Close
25 / 30
<p>A man lays a wreath as the Chelsea Pensioners parade past during the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

A man lays a wreath as the Chelsea Pensioners parade past during the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, November 12, 2012

A man lays a wreath as the Chelsea Pensioners parade past during the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
26 / 30
<p>British Royal Marine veterans march during a Remembrance Day memorial service at the War Memorial cenotaph in Floriana, on the outskirts of Valletta, November 11, 2012. Representatives of the Commonwealth observed two minutes silence on Remembrance Sunday to commemorate members of the armed forces who were killed during both World Wars. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi </p>

British Royal Marine veterans march during a Remembrance Day memorial service at the War Memorial cenotaph in Floriana, on the outskirts of Valletta, November 11, 2012. Representatives of the Commonwealth observed two minutes silence on Remembrance...more

Monday, November 12, 2012

British Royal Marine veterans march during a Remembrance Day memorial service at the War Memorial cenotaph in Floriana, on the outskirts of Valletta, November 11, 2012. Representatives of the Commonwealth observed two minutes silence on Remembrance Sunday to commemorate members of the armed forces who were killed during both World Wars. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
27 / 30
<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth lays a wreath during the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Britain's Queen Elizabeth lays a wreath during the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, November 12, 2012

Britain's Queen Elizabeth lays a wreath during the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
28 / 30
<p>Veteran pensioners from the Royal Hospital Chelsea arrive for Remembrance Sunday commemorations at Horse Guards Parade in central London November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

Veteran pensioners from the Royal Hospital Chelsea arrive for Remembrance Sunday commemorations at Horse Guards Parade in central London November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Monday, November 12, 2012

Veteran pensioners from the Royal Hospital Chelsea arrive for Remembrance Sunday commemorations at Horse Guards Parade in central London November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
29 / 30
<p>An Armed Forces of Malta King Air B200 aircraft does a flypast over the War Memorial cenotaph during a Remembrance Sunday memorial service in Floriana, on the outskirts of Valletta, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi </p>

An Armed Forces of Malta King Air B200 aircraft does a flypast over the War Memorial cenotaph during a Remembrance Sunday memorial service in Floriana, on the outskirts of Valletta, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Monday, November 12, 2012

An Armed Forces of Malta King Air B200 aircraft does a flypast over the War Memorial cenotaph during a Remembrance Sunday memorial service in Floriana, on the outskirts of Valletta, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
General Petraeus

General Petraeus

Next Slideshows

General Petraeus

General Petraeus

CIA Director David Petraeus resigns over an extramarital affair.

Nov 12 2012
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial

The memorial will mark its thirtieth anniversary next week.

Nov 12 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 09 2012
Profile: Bashar al-Assad

Profile: Bashar al-Assad

A look at the life of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Nov 09 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast