Remembering the veterans
U.S. Army serviceman Jason Richmond, of Batavia, Illinois, walks through some of the two thousand and thirteen United States flags that are part of the Aurora Healing Fields, to honor veterans, during Veterans Day weekend in Aurora, Illinois November...more
U.S. Army serviceman Jason Richmond, of Batavia, Illinois, walks through some of the two thousand and thirteen United States flags that are part of the Aurora Healing Fields, to honor veterans, during Veterans Day weekend in Aurora, Illinois November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A Pearl Harbor survivor is greeted by the crowd as he walks a portion of the parade route during the city's annual Veterans Day Parade in San Diego, California November 11, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Pearl Harbor survivor is greeted by the crowd as he walks a portion of the parade route during the city's annual Veterans Day Parade in San Diego, California November 11, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Blake
Two World War One Historical Association members dressed as a nurse and Poilu (French soldiers from World War One) walk on the beach before an Armistice ceremony at the war memorial in Nice, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Two World War One Historical Association members dressed as a nurse and Poilu (French soldiers from World War One) walk on the beach before an Armistice ceremony at the war memorial in Nice, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Boys play with flags before the funeral of Royal Air Force veteran Harold Jellicoe Percival at Lytham Park Crematorium in Lytham St Annes, northern England, November 11, 2013. An appeal was made for people to attend the funeral of Harold Jellicoe...more
Boys play with flags before the funeral of Royal Air Force veteran Harold Jellicoe Percival at Lytham Park Crematorium in Lytham St Annes, northern England, November 11, 2013. An appeal was made for people to attend the funeral of Harold Jellicoe Percival who died with no close friends or relatives. He served as ground crew with the RAF's Bomber Command and helped with the famous Dambusters raids during the Second World War. REUTERS/Darren Staples
People hold up French national flags as they attend an Armistice ceremony at the war memorial in Nice November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People hold up French national flags as they attend an Armistice ceremony at the war memorial in Nice November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
2011 U.S. Medal of Honor recipient Sergeant First Class Leroy Arthur Petry rides on a float in the New York City Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
2011 U.S. Medal of Honor recipient Sergeant First Class Leroy Arthur Petry rides on a float in the New York City Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Richard Overton, 107, the oldest living veteran of World War II, receives a standing ovation after President Obama paid tribute to him during a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Richard Overton, 107, the oldest living veteran of World War II, receives a standing ovation after President Obama paid tribute to him during a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A boy waves an American flag as he cheers veterans during the city's Veterans Day Parade in San Diego, California November 11, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Blake
A boy waves an American flag as he cheers veterans during the city's Veterans Day Parade in San Diego, California November 11, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Blake
Canadian flags in honor of Remembrance Day cover the property of a seniors home in Burnaby, British Columbia, November 10, 2013. Students from a local school planted 5,000 flags around the home that houses about 300 Armed Forces veterans....more
Canadian flags in honor of Remembrance Day cover the property of a seniors home in Burnaby, British Columbia, November 10, 2013. Students from a local school planted 5,000 flags around the home that houses about 300 Armed Forces veterans. REUTERS/Andy Clark
War veterans wearing medals sit next to a vacant chair during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Sydney November 11, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
War veterans wearing medals sit next to a vacant chair during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Sydney November 11, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
War veterans prepare for a Remembrance Day memorial service at the War Memorial cenotaph in Floriana, on the outskirts of Valletta, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
War veterans prepare for a Remembrance Day memorial service at the War Memorial cenotaph in Floriana, on the outskirts of Valletta, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A school boy follows World War One Historical Association members dressed as Piou Piou and Poilu (French soldiers from World War I), a Canadian soldier and a U.S. soldier during an Armistice ceremony at the war memorial of Gouzeaucourt, Northern...more
A school boy follows World War One Historical Association members dressed as Piou Piou and Poilu (French soldiers from World War I), a Canadian soldier and a U.S. soldier during an Armistice ceremony at the war memorial of Gouzeaucourt, Northern France, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A veteran salutes the U.S. flag during a Veterans Day observance for homeless veterans at The Midnight Mission shelter on skid row in Los Angeles, California, November 11, 2013. There were 6,291 homeless veterans in Los Angeles County in 2013,...more
A veteran salutes the U.S. flag during a Veterans Day observance for homeless veterans at The Midnight Mission shelter on skid row in Los Angeles, California, November 11, 2013. There were 6,291 homeless veterans in Los Angeles County in 2013, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. Many homeless veterans suffer from co-occurring disorders, including substance abuse, mental illness and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as chronic medical problems. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man attends the funeral of Royal Air Force veteran Harold Jellicoe Percival at Lytham Park Crematorium in Lytham St Annes,northern England, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man attends the funeral of Royal Air Force veteran Harold Jellicoe Percival at Lytham Park Crematorium in Lytham St Annes,northern England, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
First Nation people gather to mark the annual Aboriginal Veterans Day at the war memorial in Victory Square in Vancouver, British Columbia November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
First Nation people gather to mark the annual Aboriginal Veterans Day at the war memorial in Victory Square in Vancouver, British Columbia November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
World War One Historical Association members dressed as Piou Piou and Poilu (L) (French soldiers from World War I), a Canadian soldier (R) and a U.S. soldier attend an Armistice ceremony at the war memorial of Gouzeaucourt, Northern France, November...more
World War One Historical Association members dressed as Piou Piou and Poilu (L) (French soldiers from World War I), a Canadian soldier (R) and a U.S. soldier attend an Armistice ceremony at the war memorial of Gouzeaucourt, Northern France, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Veterans pass the Cenotaph during the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony in London, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Veterans pass the Cenotaph during the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony in London, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
The coffin of Royal Air Force veteran Harold Jellicoe Percival is seen draped in a union flag before his funeral service at Lytham Park Crematoriumin in Lytham St Annes,northern England, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
The coffin of Royal Air Force veteran Harold Jellicoe Percival is seen draped in a union flag before his funeral service at Lytham Park Crematoriumin in Lytham St Annes,northern England, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
President Obama lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns on Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns on Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rear Admiral Richard P. Snyder (R) and Co-Chairman of the Intrepid Museum Bruce Mosler throw a wreath from the deck of the U.S.S. Intrepid during a Veterans Day presentation in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rear Admiral Richard P. Snyder (R) and Co-Chairman of the Intrepid Museum Bruce Mosler throw a wreath from the deck of the U.S.S. Intrepid during a Veterans Day presentation in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Veterans listen to the Pledge of Allegiance during a Veterans Day observance for homeless veterans at The Midnight Mission shelter on skid row in Los Angeles, California, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Veterans listen to the Pledge of Allegiance during a Veterans Day observance for homeless veterans at The Midnight Mission shelter on skid row in Los Angeles, California, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lisa Roscoe holds a POW bracelet by a name on the Vietnam Moving Wall during Veterans Day weekend in Aurora, Illinois November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Lisa Roscoe holds a POW bracelet by a name on the Vietnam Moving Wall during Veterans Day weekend in Aurora, Illinois November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A man holds a flag as he directs his camera at U.S. President Barack Obama during a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man holds a flag as he directs his camera at U.S. President Barack Obama during a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former United States Marine Hershel 'Woody' Williams, a U.S. Medal of Honor recipient and the last surviving member of the famous Iwo Jima flag raising image, rides on a float during the New York City Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York,...more
Former United States Marine Hershel 'Woody' Williams, a U.S. Medal of Honor recipient and the last surviving member of the famous Iwo Jima flag raising image, rides on a float during the New York City Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts carry photographs of World War II veterans as they march in the New York City Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts carry photographs of World War II veterans as they march in the New York City Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
World War II Army veteran Arnold Strauch, 92, poses for a photograph as he marches in the New York City Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
World War II Army veteran Arnold Strauch, 92, poses for a photograph as he marches in the New York City Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
War veterans prepare for a Remembrance Day memorial service at the War Memorial cenotaph in Floriana, on the outskirts of Valletta, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
War veterans prepare for a Remembrance Day memorial service at the War Memorial cenotaph in Floriana, on the outskirts of Valletta, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A floral tribute lies on the floor after the funeral of Royal Air Force veteran Harold Jellicoe Percival at Lytham Park Crematorium in Lytham St Annes,northern England, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A floral tribute lies on the floor after the funeral of Royal Air Force veteran Harold Jellicoe Percival at Lytham Park Crematorium in Lytham St Annes,northern England, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Eileen McAnn from Glen Ridge, New Jersey holds a sign as she watches from the sidewalk during the New York City Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Eileen McAnn from Glen Ridge, New Jersey holds a sign as she watches from the sidewalk during the New York City Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
Remembering the veterans
Remembrance ceremonies around the world.
Assad attacks Aleppo
Syrian forces attack a strategic rebel military base near Aleppo.
Israelis living in Berlin
Portraits of Israeli Jewish residents living in Berlin, Germany.
Pushkar camel fair
Many international and domestic tourists throng to Pushkar to witness one of the most colorful and popular fairs in India. Thousands of animals, mainly camels,...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.